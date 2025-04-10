Players Win More than $1 Million in Mississippi Lottery Spring 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing

Lotto America Nears Historic High

JACKSON, MISS. – What started as non-winning scratch-off tickets turned into a combined $1,025,000 win for ten players in the Mississippi Lottery’s 2nd Chance promotional drawing held April 9.

The 2nd Chance promotional drawing included ten eligible scratch-off games. The following winners will receive notification via certified mail:

A Leakesville player won $200,000 from a $10 Power 10X scratch-off game purchased from Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi.

from a $10 scratch-off game purchased from Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi. A Golden player won $200,000 from a $10 Jumbo Bucks scratch-off game purchased from Express Mart in Belmont.

from a $10 scratch-off game purchased from Express Mart in Belmont. An Ocean Springs player won $100,000 from a $5 $100,000 Jackpot scratch-off game purchased from Bao Wow’s in Ocean Springs.

from a $5 scratch-off game purchased from Bao Wow’s in Ocean Springs. A Gautier player won $100,000 from a $5 Silver 7s scratch-off game purchased from Fast Mart 12 in Gautier.

from a $5 scratch-off game purchased from Fast Mart 12 in Gautier. A Lucedale player won $100,000 from a $5 50X Cash Blitz scratch-off game purchased from Central Station in Lucedale.

from a $5 scratch-off game purchased from Central Station in Lucedale. A Grenada player won $100,000 from a $5 Triple 777 scratch-off game purchased from Spring Mart #4109 in Grenada.

from a $5 scratch-off game purchased from Spring Mart #4109 in Grenada. A Biloxi player won $100,000 from a $5 Double Diamonds scratch-off game purchased from Polk’s Crossgates Discount Drugs in Biloxi.

from a $5 scratch-off game purchased from Polk’s Crossgates Discount Drugs in Biloxi. A Plantersville player won $75,000 from a $5 Blackout Bingo scratch-off game purchased from Shannon Food Mart in Shannon.

from a $5 scratch-off game purchased from Shannon Food Mart in Shannon. A Purvis player won $30,000 from a $3 Bingo scratch-off game purchased from Fleetway 176 in Purvis.

from a $3 scratch-off game purchased from Fleetway 176 in Purvis. A Biloxi player won $20,000 from a $2 20x Cash Blitz scratch-off game purchased from New Palace Casino in Biloxi.

Players can continue to enter non-winning tickets at mslottery.com/2nd-chance for future 2nd Chance promotional drawings. The next 2nd Chance drawing is scheduled for July 3, 2025.

Lotto America Jackpot Nears Historic High

The Lotto America jackpot is making headlines as it climbs to an estimated $28.87 million, with a cash value of $13.93 million, the second largest jackpot in the game’s history. Saturday’s drawing will mark the 148th consecutive draw since the last jackpot was won on April 24, 2024. The current record jackpot for Lotto America stands at $40 million, claimed by a player in Iowa on April 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, other jackpots continue to grow with Mega Millions’ jackpot at an estimated $72 million with a cash value of $34.3 million for Friday’s drawing and Saturday’s Powerball jackpot up to an estimated $82 million with a cash value of $39.6 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is worth an estimated $113,000.

First NASCAR Powerball Playoff Winner to Be Announced Later Today

The Mississippi Lottery will announce the first winner of the 2025 NASCAR Powerball Playoff later today with one lucky player set to take home $10,000 plus a $5,000 early bird bonus. This marks the start of the annual promotion, which will feature seven Qualifying Races and 15 total Mississippi winners. All will advance to the national NASCAR Powerball Playoff for a shot at the $1 million grand prize. West Point’s Stephanie Walker won the $1 million prize in 2023’s playoff.

The next drawing is scheduled for Thursday, April 24, with another player set to win $8,500 plus a $3,500 early bird bonus. To enter, players must be Mississippi Lottery Insiders and reside in Mississippi. Learn more by visiting www.mslottery.com and clicking the Bonus Promos tab.

4/10/25