The Institute of Performance Measurement Launches Global Training Multi-Pass

Access All of TSG’s Online Performance, Attribution, Risk, and Python Content

Our goal is to educate and elevate the performance measurement professional by providing them with access to affordable, and in many cases free, publications, training, and resources.” — Patrick W. Fowler

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSG announced today that it is allowing students an all-access pass to its online Institute (Institute.TSGPerformance.com).

“TSG has been producing valuable, timely and relevant content for three decades,” said Patrick W. Fowler, TSG’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our goal is to educate and elevate the performance measurement professional by providing them with access to affordable, and in many cases free, publications, training, and resources. We launched the online Institute to fill a training void, and we are now allowing access to the entire performance measurement training suite at a huge discount.”

Our classes cover a wide range of performance measurement concepts including the Fundamentals (Rates of Return, Attribution, Benchmarking, Risk, and the GIPS® standards) and deeper dives into Attribution to include: Equity Attribution, Fixed Income Attribution, Multi-Level Attribution, and Multi-Period Attribution. Students will also have access to the newly released, Python for the Performance Measurement Professional class. Whether you want to get new members of your performance team trained, or you’re looking to fill in gaps of experienced staff, these classes fit every experience level. This is also a great way to give non-performance professionals a solid overview of performance methodologies and jargon.

The new global training multi-pass gives students unrestricted access to TSG's entire suite of on-demand training classes and conference recordings available on our online training Institute. This includes more than 80 lessons and over 50 hours of content that’s directly beneficial to investment professionals. Normally, the total investment for access to all the classes online is over $6,500 per person. We know that with current market volatility and restricted travel schedules, firms have limited choices when it comes to training, so, we’re discounting year-long site wide multi-pass access to firms to only $3,500. This gives you unlimited access for up to three students. For an investment of $6,500 up to 10 students can access this valuable material. If you have more than 10 people who would like access to these courses, please contact us directly for special pricing. This offer expires on January 31, 2023. To take advantage of this offer use this link or contact Andrew Tona at (ATona@TSGPerformance.com).

About TSG

With offices across the United States, and now in Canada, TSG is the leader in providing investment performance measurement information, through its products and services. TSG provides consulting along with GIPS and non-GIPS verification services; offers unique and proprietary Software Certification and Operation Review services; publishes The Journal of Performance Measurement®, a quarterly publication launched in 1996; and hosts the Performance Measurement Forum. The firm also sponsors the annual Performance Measurement, Attribution and Risk (PMAR) North America, West, and Europe conferences. TSG’s Institute of Performance Measurement offers in-person and online performance measurement training, including both performance fundamentals and attribution courses, and a class on portfolio risk. For more information visit across the www.TSGPerformance.com.

GIPS® is a registered trademark owned by CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein.