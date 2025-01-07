Syracuse University Selects DebtBook to Optimize Its Debt Management Practices

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that Syracuse University has adopted its Debt Management solution to centralize and unify their debt data, enhance debt accounting, and streamline disclosure reporting.Syracuse University, a prominent research institution in New York, serves over 22,000 students across its undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs. With a strong commitment to academic excellence and innovation, the university continually invests in tools and technologies that support long-term operational efficiency and financial stewardship.“As we look to modernize our financial processes, implementing DebtBook's Debt Management solution is a key step forward,” said Scott Kemp, Treasurer at Syracuse University. “This platform allows us to centralize debt data, automate journal entries, and improve continuing disclosure reporting while also giving us enhanced visibility and ensuring we are well-prepared to support the strategic initiatives of the university.”By adopting DebtBook’s Debt Management solution, Syracuse University will gain a centralized system to track debt schedules, issuance details, and historical changes, including refundings. DebtBook also enables the university to actively manage continuing disclosure obligations, prepare year-end financial disclosures, and seamlessly share debt-related information with internal teams and external stakeholders. This streamlined approach will enhance operational efficiency, improve compliance, and support Syracuse University’s strategic financial planning.“Working with Syracuse University to modernize its debt management practices is a privilege,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “Our solution will empower their team with better tools and insights, enabling them to make strategic decisions that benefit the university’s mission and community.About Syracuse UniversitySyracuse University is a private research university that advances knowledge across disciplines to drive breakthrough discoveries and breakout leadership. Our collection of 13 schools and colleges with over 200 customizable majors closes the gap between education and action, so students can take on the world. In and beyond the classroom, we connect people, perspectives and practices to solve interconnected challenges with interdisciplinary approaches. Together, we’re a powerful community that moves ideas, individuals and impact beyond what’s possible. www.syracuse.edu About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

