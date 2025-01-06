COLLINS VISION WELCOMES DR. BRADLEY O’NEILL TO PUNTA GORDA LOCATION

Dr. O’Neill is a Board-Certified Ophthalmologist with advanced subspecialty training in cataract and refractive surgery.

Collins Vision, a leading full-service eye care practice in Florida, has hired Bradley O’Neill, DO, to lead the team in Punta Gorda.

Dr. O’Neill shares this commitment, and we’re excited for our patients to experience the exceptional care he brings to the table.” — Dr. Michael J. Collins, Medical Director and Founder of Collins Vision

FORT MYERS, FLORIDEA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collins Vision , a leading full-service eye care practice with locations in Fort Myers, Naples and Punta Gorda, Florida, has hired Bradley O’Neill, DO, to lead the team at the practice’s newest location in Punta Gorda, which opened in 2024."We are thrilled to welcome Dr. O’Neill to the Collins Vision family,” said Dr. Michael J. Collins, founder and medical director at Collins Vision. “As a locally owned and surgeon-led practice, we take great pride in staying deeply connected to our community. Our team is dedicated to providing personalized care, ensuring every patient feels heard and supported as we craft treatment plans tailored to their unique vision and lifestyle needs. Dr. O’Neill shares this commitment, and we’re excited for our patients to experience the exceptional care he brings to the table."Dr. O’Neill is a Board-Certified Ophthalmologist with advanced subspecialty training in cataract and refractive surgery. A native of Southwest Florida, he is committed to providing world-class care to his patients, helping them achieve excellent outcomes using the latest technology.Dr. O’Neill completed his doctorate with honors at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, followed by an internship and residency at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, where he served as Chief Resident. He completed a rigorous fellowship in cataract and refractive surgery at The Eye Institute of West Florida. View his complete bio here.“I’m really excited to join Collins Vision, which has such a wonderful reputation in Southwest Florida for both excellent patient care and for providing the most advanced technology and treatments for improved vision,” said Dr. O’Neill.When he’s not building relationships with patients in the clinic or in surgery, Dr. O’Neill stays active with his wife and two young daughters. In true Southwest Florida style, Dr. O’Neill loves boating, fishing and being outdoors with family and friends. “Sunshine and water are so therapeutic. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else!” he said.The Collins Vision team, led by Dr. Michael J. Collins, Dr. Jason C. Friedrichs and Dr. Bradley O’Neill, provides comprehensive eye care including cataract surgery , LASIK vision correction surgery, oculoplastic surgery, glaucoma evaluation and surgery, retina evaluation and treatment, diabetic eye exams and regular medical eye exams. The practice also has a large selection of frames in their optical boutiques.With locations in Fort Myers, Naples, and Punta Gorda, Collins Vision has been Southwest Florida’s trusted eye care provider since 2004. More information, including office hours and directions, is available at collinsvision.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.