State to hold hearing, accept comment on proposed changes to rules for wastewater plants in Tar-Pamlico River Basin

The Environmental Management Commission (EMC) is accepting public comment on proposed rule changes that would codify discharge requirements for certain existing wastewater treatment plants in the Tar-Pamlico River Basin in the rules. The rules are part of a strategy designed to manage the inputs of nutrients into the basin that can cause fish kills, harmful algal blooms and other water quality impacts.

A public hearing to receive comments on the amendments will be held at 6 p.m. at the Pitt County Agricultural Center in Greenville.

The Tar-Pamlico Wastewater Rule, which is codified in 15A NCAC 02B .0733, was adopted in 1997 and later expanded to include wastewater discharge requirements for all new and expanding wastewater dischargers in the Tar-Pamlico basin.

DWR is proposing to revise the language to codify requirements for wastewater plants that are part of the Tar-Pamlico Basin Association. The requirements for the TPBA have been addressed through a group discharge permit and signed association agreement with DWR and the EMC, but would be codified in rule, if the proposed amendments are approved.

By codifying the point source requirements in the rule, the proposed changes would add a more enforceable foundation for the Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) driven requirements of the nutrient management strategy. They are also expected to clarity of requirements for impacted permittees, while also providing the opportunity for stakeholder input.

Public Hearing

Date: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Pitt County Agricultural Center - Mark Owens, Jr. Auditorium, 403 Government Circle, Greenville, NC 27834

Comments will be accepted until March 3, and may be submitted to: John Huisman, NC DEQ Division of Water Resources, Planning Section, 1611 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1611; or by email at john.huisman@deq.nc.gov.

More information can be found online: Proposed Rules | NC DEQ. More information about the Tar-Pamlico Nutrient Strategy is also available online.