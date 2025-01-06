Holoconnects to Debut AI-Powered Holographic Avatars, Hospitality Features and More at CES 2025

Holoconnects recently launched its AI avatar at an Aiden By Best Western hotel Holoconnects modular Hologrid wall can project large holographic images Holoconnects Name and Logo

Holoconnects’ technology deepens human connection regardless of distance or location and has broad applications across hospitality, healthcare, retail and more

Our Holobox technology offers an opportunity to restore authentic human connections and allow people to learn, collaborate, and work together regardless of distance and location.” — André Smith, CEO and co-founder of Holoconnects

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holoconnects , a leading technology provider of 3D holographic solutions, today announced it will showcase the latest features of Holobox and Holobox Mini – plug-and-play holographic devices that project lifelike 3D images and videos – at CES 2025. The company will demo a new use case that enables hotel guests to engage and interact with an AI-powered holographic avatar. Reporters are invited to check out Holobox and Holobox Mini and experience an immersive holographic demo at the Holoconnects booth as part of the NL Tech Pavilion in Eureka Park at the Venetian Expo, Booth 62100, from January 7-10, 2025, where journalists can make a life-sized hologram of themselves.For CES 2025, Holoconnects and the Dutch government have teamed up to provide exclusive hologram content featuring the 50 participating NL Tech Pavilion delegation companies. Two Holoboxes form a touchscreen-enabled Hologrid with an interactive map that will show content produced by Holoconnects together with the NL Tech Pavilion startups and scale-ups.Holoconnects will also demo an interactive AI-powered holographic front desk avatar capable of checking guests in or out of a hotel room, facilitating a room upgrade request, generating a room key, booking restaurant or spa reservations, or answering questions, offering hotels a new way to ensure customer satisfaction and elevate the guest experience. The Holobox AI-powered avatar technology is currently in use by Aiden by Best Western hotel in Holeby, Denmark, in collaboration with hospitality management system Mews and RAVATAR. The AI-powered holographic avatar engages with guests through natural, human-like conversations.Live Hologram Transmission that Creates Real Connection.Holoconnects enables organizations to teleport a hologram of a spokesperson from an easily set up studio to one or several Holoboxes either as prerecorded content or for real-time video conferencing. The lifesize 3D holograms can appear in the full-sized Holobox, which features an 86” (7-foot) screen, or in the Holobox Mini, a 20” tall tabletop hologram device.“People have the tools to reach each other more than ever due to the rise of the internet and social media. At the same time, authentic connections have diminished, and the technology created to bring us closer has left people more isolated,” said Holconnects’ CEO and co-founder, André Smith. “Our Holobox technology offers an opportunity to restore authentic human connections and allow people to learn, collaborate, and work together regardless of distance and location.”According to a recent report from Research & Markets, the holographic display market is expected to grow exponentially in the coming year and reach $13 billion by 2032. Holograms have been called the future of enterprise and have applications in virtually every facet of business, including communications, marketing, employee education, customer relations, and more.Crescent Regional Hospital in Lancaster, Texas uses Holobox’s Live Connection as part of its mission to become the “hospital of the future” — a facility where technology and human ingenuity combine to break down historical barriers to healthcare access. Crescent Regional Hospital patients can now schedule a non-touch hologram visit with their doctor or any range of medical specialists from the greater Dallas area or anywhere in the world.Contact holoconnects@wearemgp.com to schedule a demo and media interview CES 2025 in Las Vegas.About HoloconnectsHoloconnects is a leading technology company specializing in 3D holographic solutions. With a team of industry experts and a commitment to innovation, Holoconnects is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that transform various industries. Holoconnects’ holographic technology creates immersive experiences and has broad applications in industries including healthcare, travel, communications, events, education, advertising, and more, enabling businesses to engage customers, enhance branding and optimize operations.Founded in 2020, Holoconnects is a privately held company based in The Netherlands. Follow Holoconnects on LinkedIn or learn more at https://holoconnects.com

