Discover Missouri’s Picidae with free virtual Winter Woodpeckers program Jan. 17

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.— How many species of woodpeckers call Missouri home? How can you tell them apart? What makes them so interesting? What’s the secret behind their unusual behavior? How do they survive during winter?

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will help bird fanciers discover the answers to these questions and more at Winter Woodpeckers, a free virtual program Friday, Jan. 17 from 3 – 4:30 p.m. This online event is free and open to all ages.

Join MDC naturalists as they take a deep dive into woodpeckers, members of the family Picidae and some of Missouri’s most recognizable and charismatic birds. Participants will explore each of the seven native species of woodpeckers found in the Show-Me-State and how to identify them by sight and sound.

Each species of woodpecker, the downy, hairy, pileated, red-headed, red-bellied, yellow-bellied sapsucker, and the northern flicker, stays with us all winter. And each one has their own special and fascinating story to tell. Afterwards, attendees will have an interactive Q&A session with the naturalists.

Winter Woodpeckers is a free virtual program; however, each participant must register in advance online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ho and provide a valid e-mail address to receive an online meeting link. Log in instructions will be provided by email beforehand. These virtual programs will be held via Webex.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.