Citizens for Animal Protection Unveils Striking New Sign on I-10

Citizens for Animal Protection helps thousands of homeless animals each year through its various programs. Philanthropists' gift to CAP aims to increase adoptions

Houston Couple's Donation Boosts Visibility for Animal Adoption

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citizens for Animal Protection is unveiling a striking new sign that will inspire countless future pet parents to adopt and give animals a second chance at life! One Houston couple's generous donation will provide future pet parents with a “sign to adopt” from Citizens for Animal Protection. The big, red, blue and black sign depicting CAP ’s round logo was donated by the Schwartz family, in memory of their precious cats, Sassy and Punkin.Visible from I-10 West near Katy, the new sign stands fifteen feet taller than its predecessor, catching the eyes of motorists traveling east and westbound on the freeway.But this isn't a one-off donation.The Schwartzes' ties to CAP run deep. They're part of the CAP Codicil Club, whose members have committed to a legacy donation to CAP, and they were honored in November as recipients of the Melcher Humanitarian of the Year award at the shelter's annual Celebrity Paws Gala. They have also enhanced the CAP Cornelius Clinic’s ability to provide vital care that may be needed by donating radiograph and ultrasound equipment.“We're thrilled to unveil our new sign, which is not just taller and more colorful – it's a symbol of our growing impact in the community," said Executive Director Sandi Mercado in a statement. "It is more than just an upgrade – it will be a lifeline for the animals in our care."The sign's increased visibility means more potential adoptions, volunteers, fosters and supporters for the nonprofit animal shelter. Its LED screen allows the shelter to spotlight hours of operation, adoption events, and monthly specials at the CAP Cornelius Clinic, and highlight animals who are looking for their forever family.About Citizens for Animal Protection: Founded in 1972, CAP shelters, rescues, and places homeless animals for adoption with loving families. Located at 17555 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77094, CAP advocates for animal welfare through various programs including pet adoption, spaying and neutering, humane education, and a pet supply shop. CAP speaks for those who cannot speak for themselves, working tirelessly to prevent animal cruelty and find forever homes for pets in need.

The building of CAP's new sign

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.