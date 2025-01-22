OIG Invests in Substance Abuse Treatment Company Recovery Dynamics

Optimal Investment Group Recovery Dynamics - Los Angeles substance abuse treatment company

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optimal Investment Group ("OIG"), a Sherman Oaks-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce its strategic investment in Recovery Dynamics, a leading provider of drug and alcohol addiction treatment services serving the Los Angeles area. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Recovery Dynamics and underscores OIG's commitment to supporting transformative healthcare solutions.Recovery Dynamics provides a comprehensive approach to addiction treatment, offering a range of services including detox, inpatient rehabilitation, outpatient detox, and outpatient rehabilitation. The company integrates cutting edge tools such as advanced genomics and pharmacology into their treatment programs, allowing for tailored therapies that address the unique biological and chemical needs of each patient which enhance recovery outcomes.With OIG's investment, the company will embark on an ambitious expansion plan aimed at broadening its geographic reach and enhancing its service offerings to meet the growing demand for quality rehabilitation care. “We are thrilled to partner with Recovery Dynamics as they strive to make a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction,” said Joey Separzadeh, Managing Partner at Optimal Investment Group. “Our investment reflects our confidence in the company’s vision and operational expertise, and we are committed to providing the resources necessary to help them scale and innovate.”The capital infusion will enable Recovery Dynamics to expand its existing treatment facilities to underserved regions in addition to introducing a suite of new services, including specialized mental health programs and other ancillary offerings designed to support holistic recovery and long-term well-being. As part of the growth strategy, OIG will explore potential add-on acquisitions to complement Recovery Dynamics’ capabilities and accelerate its market presence.This investment aligns with OIG’s mission to back businesses that drive meaningful change and deliver long-term value. Recovery Dynamics’ commitment to compassionate, evidence-based care exemplifies the type of enterprise OIG seeks to support.For more information about Optimal Investment Group, visit www.optimalinvestmentgroup.com . To learn more about Recovery Dynamics and its services, visit www.recoverydynamics.com

