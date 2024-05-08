Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,051 in the last 365 days.

Optimal Investment Group Acquires Spectrum Behavioral Therapies, a Leading Provider of Autism Treatment for Children

OIG Logo

Spectrum Logo

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimal Investment Group (“OIG”), a private equity firm based in Sherman Oaks, CA, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Spectrum Behavioral Therapies, Inc (“Spectrum”), a leading behavioral health company focused on providing treatment and support for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Orange County, CA, Spectrum has established a reputation for excellence in delivering evidence-based therapies, including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), speech therapy, and occupational therapy, to children with autism. With a dedicated team of highly trained professionals, the company has made a significant impact in improving the lives of children with ASD and their families.

The acquisition by OIG will enable Spectrum to expand its reach and enhance its services. The partnership will support the company's mission to provide high-quality, individualized care to a broader population while maintaining its commitment to innovation and excellence in autism treatment.

Joey Separzadeh, managing partner of OIG, commented on the acquisition: "We are thrilled to welcome Spectrum Behavioral Therapies to our portfolio. Their commitment to providing top-notch care for children with autism aligns with our mission to invest in companies that make a meaningful difference in people's lives. We look forward to supporting Spectrum in their continued growth."

As part of the acquisition, OIG plans to invest in expanding Spectrum's geographic footprint, enhancing its technological infrastructure, and recruiting additional skilled therapists and clinicians to meet the growing demand for autism treatment services.

For more information about Spectrum Behavioral Therapies, please visit www.sbtaba.com

Harris Roth
Optimal Investment Group, Inc
email us here

You just read:

Optimal Investment Group Acquires Spectrum Behavioral Therapies, a Leading Provider of Autism Treatment for Children

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more