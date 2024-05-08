Optimal Investment Group Acquires Spectrum Behavioral Therapies, a Leading Provider of Autism Treatment for Children
EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimal Investment Group (“OIG”), a private equity firm based in Sherman Oaks, CA, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Spectrum Behavioral Therapies, Inc (“Spectrum”), a leading behavioral health company focused on providing treatment and support for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Orange County, CA, Spectrum has established a reputation for excellence in delivering evidence-based therapies, including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), speech therapy, and occupational therapy, to children with autism. With a dedicated team of highly trained professionals, the company has made a significant impact in improving the lives of children with ASD and their families.
The acquisition by OIG will enable Spectrum to expand its reach and enhance its services. The partnership will support the company's mission to provide high-quality, individualized care to a broader population while maintaining its commitment to innovation and excellence in autism treatment.
Joey Separzadeh, managing partner of OIG, commented on the acquisition: "We are thrilled to welcome Spectrum Behavioral Therapies to our portfolio. Their commitment to providing top-notch care for children with autism aligns with our mission to invest in companies that make a meaningful difference in people's lives. We look forward to supporting Spectrum in their continued growth."
As part of the acquisition, OIG plans to invest in expanding Spectrum's geographic footprint, enhancing its technological infrastructure, and recruiting additional skilled therapists and clinicians to meet the growing demand for autism treatment services.
For more information about Spectrum Behavioral Therapies, please visit www.sbtaba.com
Harris Roth
