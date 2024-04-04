Peltbeam Acquires 50 Patents Covering mmWave Technology, Tripling it's Patent Portfolio
Peltbeam Inc., a leading innovator in mmWave technology solutions, announced today the acquisition of 50 issued US patents pertaining to mmWave technology.NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peltbeam Inc., a leading innovator in mmWave technology solutions, announced today the acquisition of 50 issued US patents pertaining to mmWave technology. This strategic move is poised to significantly bolster Peltbeam's position in the rapidly evolving landscape of telecommunications and wireless connectivity.
The acquisition brings forth a treasure trove of intellectual property crucial for the advancement of Peltbeam's technology. These 50 issued patents encompass a wide array of innovations ranging from antenna design and signal processing techniques to network architecture and spectrum utilization. By integrating these patents into its portfolio, Peltbeam aims to enhance its ability to develop cutting-edge solutions that meet the growing demands of 5G networks worldwide.
Patents play a pivotal role in the technology sector, serving as a cornerstone for innovation and differentiation. They not only protect intellectual property but also foster a culture of creativity and invention within companies. The acquisition underscores Peltbeam's commitment to staying at the forefront of 5G innovation while solidifying its position as a key player in the industry.
Peltbeam CEO Shervin Odabaee stated, "This acquisition reaffirms our dedication to driving technological advancements in the 5G and unlicensed mmWave space and underscores the importance of intellectual property in our industry. With these additions, Peltbeam now has 76 patents in our arsenal, with many more in process. We are poised to accelerate the development of transformative solutions that empower businesses and communities alike."
Peltbeam remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in 5G technology and looks forward to leveraging its expanded patent portfolio to deliver unparalleled value to its customers and stakeholders.
About Peltbeam Inc.: Peltbeam is a leading provider of innovative 5G mmWave technology solutions. With a dedication to pushing the boundaries of wireless connectivity, Peltbeam is committed to delivering cutting-edge products and services that empower businesses and consumers in the digital age.
