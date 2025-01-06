U.S. Chamber Opposes Latest Biden Administration Plan to Restrict U.S. Energy Production

WASHINGTON, DC​ —Christopher Guith, Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber’s Global Energy Institute, issued the following statement regarding the Biden Administration’s plans to restrict offshore oil and natural gas drilling.

“Restricting U.S. energy production is a bad idea. Americans want and need affordable, reliable, homegrown energy. President Biden’s own Department of Interior concluded that banning offshore leasing would increase global greenhouse gas emissions. Energy produced in America under strict environmental standards can be used here at home or exported to allies abroad which is better for the climate, global security and our economy. We call on Congress and the incoming Administration to use all available tools to reverse this policy.”