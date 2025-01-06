15 Years of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Has Earned Several Businesses Consecutive Talk Awards

A solid reputation for customer service for 15 years has earned three businesses consecutive Talk Awards for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Talk Awards recently honored three businesses that have consistently earned high customer satisfaction ratings for a decade and a half.Sophisticated Smiles by Angela R. Cameron, DDS, PC, in Johnson City, Tennessee, provides state-of-the-art dentistry for all ages. Services include preventative care, cosmetic dentistry, implants, Invisalign and more, offered in a care-driven, five-star environment. From the chandeliers in the bathrooms, to the relaxing massage room in the reception area, to the special kids play area, the team has thought of any luxuries that could make patients’ experiences as pleasurable as possible. Additionally, the team is highly committed to giving their patients the highest level of care by focusing on going above and beyond every day. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/sophisticated-smiles-by-angela-r-cameron-dds-pc/ At Stanford Chiropractic Center in Palo Alto, California, the highly experienced team is dedicated to giving each patient fully customized care and treatment plans. This begins by taking the time to learn the health concerns of all patients and developing a plan to address their pain with chiropractic care and other non-invasive therapies. They also encourage all patients to make certain lifestyle changes that can help improve vitality and reduce pain. Offering chiropractic care in a relaxing atmosphere staffed by friendly and professional team members is also a key to providing the ultimate patient experience. For more information, visit the center’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/stanford-chiropractic-center/ Final Touch Cleaners has served the Westport, Connecticut, community since 1971. It’s a one-stop-shop for all tailoring, garment and household cleaning and care needs. It was the first dry cleaner in Fairfield County to introduce "green" or "organic" dry cleaning, which replaced the harsher chemical known as perchloroethylene (aka "perc") with hydrocarbon, a more eco-friendly alternative, using less chemical and energy to clean. In addition, the business has taken other steps to protect the environment by recycling hangers, using biodegradable poly bags, and reusing various day-to-day supplies and items while also choosing environmentally conscious products and companies. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/final-touch-cleaners/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience . The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.“The Stirling Center is pleased to join The Talk Awards in recognizing these winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience.”The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

