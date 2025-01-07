Defensive Drivers Institute's Washington Senior Accident Prevention Course Receives WA Department of Licensing Approval

Defensive Drivers Institute Logo

State-approved online course offers Washington seniors opportunity to enhance driving skills while qualifying for mandatory insurance discounts every two years

Our Washington Senior Accident Prevention Course empowers older drivers to maintain their independence through safety education while guaranteeing significant insurance savings every two years.” — Tommy Jaramillo

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defensive Drivers Institute announces the official approval of its Washington Senior Accident Prevention Course by the Washington State Department of Licensing. This milestone expands Defensive Drivers Institute's reach in the Pacific Northwest, offering Washington seniors a state-approved option for enhancing their driving skills while qualifying for insurance discounts.The newly approved course meets all requirements set forth in RCW 48.19.460, enabling senior drivers to qualify for mandatory insurance premium reductions through completion of an approved accident prevention course. This comprehensive online program covers crucial safety topics including defensive driving techniques, Washington traffic laws, understanding the effects of medications and fatigue on driving, and strategies for managing age-related changes that can impact driving safety.Tommy Jaramillo, CEO of Defensive Drivers Institute, commented, "We're excited to bring our proven driver safety education to Washington seniors. This program reflects our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality driving education that helps seniors maintain their independence while saving money on their insurance premiums."The Washington Senior Accident Prevention Course is available to senior drivers seeking to enhance their driving skills and reduce their insurance costs. The course is fully online and device-compatible, allowing participants to complete the program at their own pace from the comfort of their homes. Upon completion, participants receive a certificate that can be submitted to their insurance provider to secure the mandated discount.A unique advantage of the Washington program is that drivers can renew their insurance discount every two years by retaking the course, providing ongoing opportunities for both safety education and insurance savings. For example, with a monthly insurance premium of $150, a 10% discount would save $15 every month, adding up to $180 in annual savings or $360 over the two-year certification period. For drivers with higher premiums of $250 per month, the savings become even more substantial – $25 monthly, resulting in $300 yearly savings or $600 over two years. By maintaining their certification through periodic course renewal, drivers can continue to accumulate these significant savings while keeping their driving knowledge current and their skills sharp.For more information or to enroll in the Washington Senior Accident Prevention Course, visit https://defensivedriversinstitute.com/washington-senior-accident-prevention-course/ About Defensive Drivers InstituteDefensive Drivers Institute is a leader in online traffic safety education , providing state-approved courses designed to improve driving skills and promote safer roads. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, the company has helped thousands of drivers enhance their knowledge and reduce their insurance premiums through engaging, comprehensive online courses. For more information, visit https://defensivedriversinstitute.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.