Defensive Drivers Institute's Oregon Vehicle Crash Prevention Course Officially Approved by the Oregon DMV

We’re committed to improving road safety for mature drivers while making the process easier by delivering certificates directly to their insurance agents for significant discounts.” — Tommy Jaramillo

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defensive Drivers Institute is proud to announce that its Oregon Vehicle Crash Prevention Course has received official approval from the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). This approval marks a significant milestone for Defensive Drivers Institute, expanding its comprehensive suite of defensive driving programs to serve the residents of Oregon.The newly approved course is specifically designed to meet the requirements outlined in ORS 742.490 through 742.494, providing drivers the opportunity to qualify for insurance reductions through state-recognized crash prevention education. This fully online program offers Oregon drivers comprehensive instruction on essential safety topics such as defensive driving techniques, Oregon motor vehicle laws, the effects of medications, fatigue, alcohol, and drugs on driving ability, and strategies for addressing visual, auditory, and aging-related limitations that impact driving safety.Tommy Jaramillo, CEO of Defensive Drivers Institute, expressed his excitement about the approval, "We are thrilled to receive official recognition from the Oregon DMV for our course. Our mission has always been to provide high-quality, accessible driving education that promotes road safety. This approval allows us to help Oregon drivers not only improve their driving skills but also benefit from insurance reductions."The Oregon Vehicle Crash Prevention Course is now available to all Oregon residents aged 55 and older seeking to reduce their insurance premiums while enhancing their driving knowledge and safety practices. Defensive Drivers Institute's fully online platform is compatible with all devices, providing convenient access for participants to complete the course at their own pace. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a certificate to submit to their insurance provider for potential discounts, as outlined by Oregon state law.The course offers significant savings for participants, as completing the program qualifies drivers for an insurance discount that can last for three years. This discount can be renewed by taking the course again, allowing drivers to continue benefiting from reduced insurance premiums. By staying up-to-date on defensive driving techniques and relevant laws, participants not only enhance their driving safety but also ensure they maintain eligibility for long-term savings on their auto insurance.For example, if a driver’s insurance premium is $100, a 15% discount from completing the course would reduce the premium to $85, resulting in a total savings of $540 over the typical three-year period. By renewing the course at the end of three years, drivers can continue enjoying these substantial savings while staying up-to-date on essential driving safety techniques.For more information or to enroll in the Oregon Vehicle Crash Prevention Course, visit https://defensivedriversinstitute.com/oregon-mature-driver-accident-prevention About Defensive Drivers InstituteDefensive Drivers Institute is a leader in online traffic safety education, providing state-approved courses designed to improve driving skills and promote safer roads. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, the company has helped thousands of drivers enhance their knowledge and reduce their insurance premiums through engaging, comprehensive online courses. For more information, visit https://defensivedriversinstitute.com

