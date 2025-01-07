MoonPay Secures MiCA Approval, Setting a New Benchmark in European Crypto Regulation

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoonPay, the leading crypto payments platform, has received official approval under the European Union’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. The company confirms it has obtained its MiCA license from the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM).

MiCA: A Game-Changer for Crypto in Europe

MiCA is a pivotal regulatory framework designed to unify and standardize digital asset rules across the European Economic Area (EEA). The regulation focuses on enhancing consumer protection, transparency, and market stability—key pillars for fostering trust in the rapidly evolving crypto sector.

With this approval, MoonPay aligns itself with the highest regulatory standards, positioning the company as a trailblazer in the European crypto space. This milestone marks a significant step toward expanding MoonPay’s services and solidifying its role as a leader in the industry.

MoonPay’s Vision: A Trusted Bridge Between Finance and Crypto

“This MiCA license underscores our unwavering commitment to regulatory excellence and reinforces our mission to build a trusted bridge between traditional finance and the crypto economy,” said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and co-founder of MoonPay.

He added, “MiCA is more than a regulatory framework; it’s a turning point for the European digital asset industry. We’re proud to have worked closely with the Dutch AFM to achieve this milestone.”

The MiCA approval enables MoonPay to continue offering its fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat payment services across Europe. Currently operating in over 180 countries and supporting more than 100 digital assets, MoonPay’s global footprint is set to grow further under this new regulatory framework.

“This achievement isn’t just about compliance,” Soto-Wright emphasized. “It’s about solidifying the crypto industry’s place in the global financial system. We’re eager to deepen collaborations with regulators, businesses, and users as we shape the future of digital payments.”

MiCA: A Turning Point for the European Market

The MiCA framework, which officially comes into full effect today, is widely seen as a transformative moment for the European crypto landscape. For MoonPay, it’s an opportunity to not just comply but lead the charge in innovation and trust within the ecosystem.

MoonPay’s Next Move: Helio Pay Acquisition

In parallel with its regulatory milestone, MoonPay is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Helio Pay, a cryptocurrency e-commerce platform, for approximately $150 million. If finalized, the acquisition would mark MoonPay’s largest to date, according to FOX journalist Eleanor Terrett.

Known as the “PayPal for crypto,” MoonPay already provides a comprehensive suite of crypto payment solutions. Integrating Helio Pay’s capabilities would significantly enhance its merchant services, further strengthening its position in the market.

As MoonPay sets its sights on scaling and innovation, the company is demonstrating that compliance and growth go hand in hand. With MiCA approval in place and strategic acquisitions in motion, MoonPay is poised to lead the next chapter of the European crypto revolution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.