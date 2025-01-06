Colorado Criminal Defense Bar (CCDB) Announces Exclusive Partnership with LifeSafer Ignition Interlock

Colorado Criminal Defense Bar Logo

Colorado Criminal Defense Bar Partners with LifeSafer to Enhance Support for DUI Clients

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In December 2024, the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar ( CCDB ) announced an exclusive partnership with LifeSafer , a leading provider of ignition interlock devices worldwide.With over 30 years of experience helping people navigate the DUI process, LifeSafer is excited to partner with CCDB to strengthen the support provided to those in need of ignition interlock devices in Colorado.“From my first meeting with Stacey Haveman and LifeSafer, her enthusiasm for helping clients and attorneys throughout Colorado was evident. Interlock devices are all about helping people maintain their employment, their commitments to their families, and their overall well-being. I really get the impression from LifeSafer that they are committed to this goal,” Kathleen Murphy, Executive Director of CCDB said.As part of this partnership, LifeSafer will offer exclusive services to CCDB members, including discounts on ignition interlock devices for clients, VIP customer support, personalized referral codes with co-branded collateral, advertising support, and much more.“We’re proud to partner with the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar to offer CCDB members and their clients the best possible ignition interlock services,” Stacey Haveman, Colorado Business Development Representative for LifeSafer said.LifeSafer, which has been operating in Colorado for almost 30 years, provides statewide coverage with over 50 certified installation and service locations. This broad network ensures convenient access for CCDB members and their clients.“Our goal has always been to make the ignition interlock process as seamless as possible, and this partnership allows us to further our commitment to enhancing road safety and helping individuals regain their independence,” Haveman said.About LifeSafer:With over 30 years of experience, LifeSafer Ignition Interlock is a global leader in alcohol monitoring technology, specializing in ignition interlock devices that prevent individuals from starting their vehicles while under the influence of alcohol. Having helped over 2 million customers, LifeSafer is committed to reducing impaired driving and promoting road safety. Offering reliable, user-friendly devices and exceptional customer service, LifeSafer operates nationwide across the United States and has an expanding global footprint. The company provides essential support to individuals, courts, and businesses alike. For more information, visit www.lifesafer.com About CCDB:The Colorado Criminal Defense Bar (CCDB), established in 1979, is a professional organization supporting attorneys, investigators, and legal professionals dedicated to defending individuals facing legal challenges. With nearly 1,000 members, CCDB is committed to upholding the principles of fairness and justice, advocating for equitable legal processes, and fostering diversity within the legal system. The organization provides its members with valuable resources, professional development opportunities, and a supportive community to navigate complex legal matters. For more information, visit ccdb.org.

