Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center Wins 2024 Best of Georgia Award

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center, a cornerstone of compassionate care in Savannah’s community, has been honored with the 2024 Best of Georgia Award, presented by Georgia Business Journal. This esteemed accolade, determined entirely by customer votes at Gbj.com, reflects the deep trust and appreciation of the residents, families, and community members Riverview serves every day.Nestled along the serene Herb River, Riverview is more than a healthcare facility—it’s a sanctuary of care and healing. As Chatham County’s largest health and rehabilitation center, its 190-bed property combines clinical excellence with a warm, inviting atmosphere. From private and semi-private rooms to beautiful outdoor spaces shaded by Spanish moss-draped oaks, Riverview offers an environment designed to feel like home. Residents enjoy thoughtfully prepared meals and activities that foster connection and joy, setting Riverview apart as a haven for both health and community.“This award means the world to us,” said Jordan Russell, Administrator at Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center. “It’s evidence of our team’s dedication to delivering not just exceptional care, but an environment where our residents can truly feel at home.”Riverview’s comprehensive services range from skilled nursing care and wound therapy to an extensive rehabilitation program that includes physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Residents also benefit from tele-psychiatry, pet therapy, and an award-winning activity program rooted in Montessori and Eden methodologies, creating meaningful and enriching experiences for every individual.The center’s mission is simple but profound: to enhance each resident’s the quality of life. Whether it’s guiding someone through stroke recovery, providing palliative care for a challenging diagnosis, or helping restore independence after surgery, Riverview’s dedicated team—including nurses, dietitians, and social workers—works tirelessly to meet every unique need.The 2024 Best of Georgia Award is especially significant because it’s powered by the voices of those who matter most: the people who have experienced Riverview’s care firsthand. It underscores the facility’s impact, not just as a healthcare provider, but as a trusted partner in supporting residents and their families.For Jordan Russell and the entire Riverview team, this recognition is a milestone in an ongoing journey of excellence. “We’re honored by this award, but our work doesn’t stop here,” Russell explained. “Every day is an opportunity to do more, to improve, and to bring even greater care to our residents.”As Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center celebrates this meaningful achievement, its commitment remains steadfast: to serve the community with compassion, excellence, and an unwavering focus on enhancing lives. For the families who entrust Riverview with their loved ones, the center offers not just care, but peace of mind and a sense of home.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.