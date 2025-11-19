Gainesboro Modern Museum of Contemporary Art Honored with 2025 Best of Tennessee Award

GAINESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gainesboro Modern Museum of Contemporary Art has been recognized with a 2025 Best of Tennessee Award, celebrating its remarkable impact on the state’s cultural and creative landscape. Known for its bold vision and welcoming spirit, the museum is redefining what a small-town art space can be: vibrant, accessible, and globally inspired.Founded by Cat and Wade Schmitz, Gainesboro Modern operates with a simple yet powerful belief: Art is for Everyone. That mission is reflected in their motto, Small Town. Global Art., and their commitment to keeping admission free…always. The museum spans two unique spaces under one roof. The Gore entrance, located at 101 East Gore Avenue, showcases a rotating permanent collection featuring original works from artists around the world. Meanwhile, the Union entrance, at 205 South Union Street, hosts special exhibitions and community events, such as Founders, a 2025 exhibit highlighting the Schmitzes’ own creative journey.Co-founder and Executive Director Wade Schmitz shares, “We wanted to prove that world-class contemporary art can thrive anywhere, even in a small Tennessee town. Every visitor who walks through our doors becomes part of that story.” He adds, “For many people, this is their very first time stepping into a museum, and watching someone discover art in a way that shifts their perspective or sparks curiosity? That’s the magic. Art should belong to everyone, and we’re proud to create a space where that transformation can happen.”From its thought-provoking exhibitions to its whimsical snail mascots encouraging visitors to “slow down and look closer,” Gainesboro Modern has become more than a museum, it is a movement, championing creativity, inclusion, and community connection. As a 501(c)(3) public institution, the museum is committed to keeping art accessible to all, and, thanks to generous community support, operates solely through donations. As it celebrates this well-deserved honor, Gainesboro Modern continues to inspire visitors to see that great art doesn’t just belong in big cities…it belongs to everyone.For more information click here

