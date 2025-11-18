Flaming Aces Distillery Named 2025 Best of Tennessee Award Winner

ELIZABETHTON, TN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flaming Aces Distillery has earned a 2025 Best of Tennessee Award, recognizing its craftsmanship, community spirit, and commitment to preserving the art of small-batch distilling. Known for its signature Flaming Peach and Stoney Creek Moonshine, the Elizabethton-based distillery has become a regional favorite for those who appreciate authentic Tennessee flavor with a modern twist.Rooted in the foothills of the Appalachians, Flaming Aces has built its reputation on family recipes passed down through generations and refined with care. Each spirit, whether it’s the sweet-tart balance of Strawberry Rhubarb Moonshine or the smooth depth of Bluehole Sour Mash, embodies their motto: Rooted in Tradition, Driven by Passion. The result is a collection of spirits that feel both timeless and fresh, honoring the region’s heritage while inviting new audiences to raise a glass to it.“Our goal has always been simple: make something real, something people connect with,” says the owner of Flaming Aces Distillery. “We’re proud to carry forward the craft and the culture that make Tennessee spirits so special. This award is a reflection of our team’s hard work and our community’s support. It means the world to us.”As Flaming Aces continues to grow, the team remains dedicated to quality over quantity, embracing both innovation and authenticity in every batch. The 2025 Best of Tennessee Award is not just a milestone…it’s a reminder that passion and tradition are still the best ingredients in the business.For more information click here

