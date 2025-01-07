Ubisoft+ Classics Arrives on Blacknut

Blacknut Announces arrival of Ubisoft+ Classics to platform starting 1.17.25

Blacknut & Ubisoft reveal newest facet of ongoing partnership with the arrival of Ubisoft+ Classics on the Blacknut Cloud Gaming platform

Ubisoft+ Classics opens a new chapter... we are thrilled to bring this level of flexibility, quality, & access to our players worldwide thanks to the reach of our infrastructure and breadth of devices” — Olivier Avaro, CEO Blacknut

PARIS, FRANCE, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, following their partnership announcement in August 2024 Blacknut , the leading pure player cloud gaming platform, and Ubisoft announce the arrival of the Ubisoft+ Classics on the Blacknut platform, allowing current and future Blacknut players to add the offering to their cloud gameplay options in addition to their Blacknut subscription.Ubisoft+, comprised of two offerings “Classics” & “Premium”, is Ubisoft’s subscription service which includes access to a vast library of Ubisoft games for a monthly fee. Ubisoft+ Classics provides access to a curated selection of Ubisoft’s popular back-catalog and live games, including iconic games like Far Cry 5 and Tom Clancy’s The Division. The offering provides a substantial introduction to Ubisoft’s catalog for players looking to revisit or discover established franchises like Assassin’s Creed amongst others.All standard Blacknut subscriptions include five player profiles, a curated catalog of 500+ premium PC games available directly from the cloud with no downloads, connectivity with up to four bluetooth controllers for split screen multiplayer, and access on the largest choice of devices for cloud gaming. Whether at home on a Smart TV, on the go with a smartphone, or relaxing with a tablet, Blacknut players can pick up right where they left off, ensuring an uninterrupted and fully synchronized gaming experience.With this evolution to the Blacknut offer, new or existing Blacknut players will be able to subscribe or sync a Ubisoft+ Classics subscription with their Blacknut account to enjoy both subscription services across compatible connected devices. To help celebrate the offer, Ubisoft & Blacknut are offering all Blacknut players, new and existing, across the globe the chance to test Ubisoft+ Classics for 30 days, free of charge.This partnership highlights Blacknut's commitment to expanding its game library and showcasing its proven user experience with the support of its wide B2B partner network, bringing Ubisoft content to even more users across the globe.

