Amazon Prime Video Releases Award-Winning Documentary 'Deep State Gangsters'

The award-winning documentary "Deep State Gangsters" is now available on Amazon Prime Video for rental and purchase streaming.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 5 January 2025, Amazon Prime Video released “Deep State Gangsters.” A feature documentary that exposes the abuse of state power by the United States national security establishment, also known as the "Deep State." This film pulls back the curtain on this shadowy world through firsthand witness testimony and expert commentary, unveiling a bureaucratic machine that destroys dissent to preserve its power.

This film has won numerous film festival accolades, including being a finalist in the Around International Film Festival // Berlin, Near Nazareth Festival, and London Left-Off Film Festival. It was also an official selection for four other film festivals. The film is awaiting notifications from additional film festivals. These accolades testify to the credibility of the rave reviews received thus far:

"The deep state destroys anyone who doesn't spout their propaganda, and this documentary is a great look into this terrifying reality. There's no better way to describe this than a must-see." -The Article III Project.

“Weaponized government is a threat to all Americans. Deep State Gangsters tells you exactly why.” –Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Article III Project.

“I highly recommend watching this documentary, as it offers a deep and sobering understanding of the stakes involved in the ongoing battle for truth and justice.” –Law Enforcement Today, the “Site” of The 1776 Project, LLC.

“If you ever wondered if our own government is corrupted and, if so, how bad is it? Just watch this documentary.” –Kevin Sorbo, Actor, Director, Producer, Author.

The film features CIA whistleblowers John C. Kiriakou—the CIA torture whistleblower—and Pedro Israel Orta, and FBI whistleblowers Garret O’Boyle and Nate Cain—the Hillary Clinton Uranium One scandal whistleblower. With expert commentary by Lee Smith—author of “The Permanent Coup: How Enemies Foreign and Domestic Targeted the American President,”—and J Michael Waller—author of “Big Intel: How the CIA and FBI Went from Cold War Heroes to Deep State Villains.”

John C Kiriakou will launch on 31 January 2025 a 40-day live speaking engagement tour with United Kingdom Tigerslane Studios called “An Evening with the ex-CIA: A Thrilling Night of Secrets and Revelations." And on 17 February 2025, Pedro Israel Orta will launch a 35-minute documentary titled “The Broken Whistle,” inspired by his book “The Broken Whistle: A Deep State Run Amok.”

The web pages for "Deep State Gangsters," Kiriakou’s Tour with Tigerslane Studios, and "The Broken Whistle" provide additional details.

