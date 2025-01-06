ED HAJIM & AMI CULLEN SHAKE IT OFF, LIVE

LUCAS FERRARA & MERT ROBERTS ON SHOW POSTER ED HAJIM & AMI CULLEN

On Sunday, January 12, 2025, from 7-9 PM (Eastern), Ed Hajim and Aimee Cullen will join AM970’s hottest new radio show, “SHAKE IT OFF WITH MERT & LUCAS, LIVE!”

We’ll heal all that irks you. (Or… we’ll just irk you a heck of a lot more!)” — Lucas A. Ferrara

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, January 12, 2025, from 7-9 PM (Eastern), Ed Hajim and Aimee Cullen will join Mert Roberts and Lucas A. Ferrara on AM970’s hottest new radio show, “ SHAKE IT OFF WITH MERT & LUCAS, LIVE! Ed Hajim, a seasoned Wall Street executive, philanthropist, and author has released a new book titled, "The Island of the Four Ps." This modern fable draws upon Hajim's personal experiences and aims to inspire readers to navigate life's challenges while staying true to their values and ideals.Ami Cullen is the author of "Running Free," which recounts the story of a woman who leaves behind a life of privilege to work at a dude ranch. Faced with the challenge of saving 200 horses from a devastating wildfire, she learns valuable lessons about trust, love, and leadership in the process.If you’d like to hear these hard-won life lessons, you can access the broadcast on AM970 radio or via this link: https://shakeitofflive.com/ Should you miss the live program, you can replay it 24/7 on your favorite “podcatcher” -- Amazon, Apple, iHeart, Spotify, and YouTube, among other streaming services.Join Ed, Aimee, and the entire SHAKE IT OFF team – LIVE -- on January 12th from 7-9 PM (Eastern)!We’ll heal all that irks you. (Or… we’ll just irk you a heck of a lot more!)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.