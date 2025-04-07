SHAKE IT OFF WITH MERT & LUCAS, LIVE! Welcomes Jody Weiner and Robert Boris

JODY WEINER & ROBERT BORIS ARE THE SHOW'S SPECIAL GUESTS LUCAS & MERT, CO-HOSTS, SHAKE IT OFF

Two preeminent writers and filmmakers discuss their books and illustrious careers

We’re sure to heal all that irks you. Or … we’ll just irk you a heck of a lot more!” — Lucas A. Ferrara, co-Host

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Literature and film enthusiasts, mark your calendars for the upcoming episode of SHAKE IT OFF WITH MERT & LUCAS, LIVE! airing on Sunday, April 13, 2025, from 7-9 PM (ET). This special episode features distinguished guests Jody Weiner and Robert Boris.Jody Weiner, a renowned writer, attorney, and producer, will be discussing his latest novel, “Raise Your Other Right Hand.” This darkly humorous and suspenseful story delves into themes of justice, family ties, and redemption. The plot follows an NBA superstar who mysteriously disappears from a nationally televised game after fleeing the scene of a drug-related shooting. Attorney Archie Krafter takes on the case of his career, defending the athlete as he grapples with addiction and a career-threatening secret. Meanwhile, Archie and his wife face the challenges posed by her notorious family's business, putting their relationship to the test. Tune in to hear Jody share insights about his career and his unique book.In the second hour, Robert Boris, an acclaimed screenwriter, film producer, and director, will join the show. Known for his work on movies such as "Electra Glide in Blue," "Doctor Detroit," "Oxford Blues," and "Blood Feud," Robert also penned the first draft of the screenplay for the blockbuster film "Air Force One." His latest novel, “Black Sun,” is a captivating tale that explores themes of identity and belonging, destiny and choice, power and oppression, and magic and mythology. Set in a world inspired by Pre-Columbian cultures, "Black Sun" showcases Robert's storytelling prowess and offers a thought-provoking read.Listeners can tune in on AM970 radio (in the New York Tri-State area) or listen online via this link: https://shakeitofflive.com . If you miss the live broadcast, you can access the show anytime on major podcast platforms such as Amazon, Apple, iHeart, Spotify, and YouTube.We’re sure to heal all that irks you. Or … we’ll just irk you a heck of a lot more!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.