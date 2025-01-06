Predicting Heat’s Death Toll: HSR.health and Skymantics Unveil GeoAI Solutions to Combat Rising Temperatures

Empowering communities with future heat-health insights to save lives and enhance resilience

By visualizing future scenarios, we’re helping leaders plan smarter, act faster, and save lives in the face of rising global temperatures.” — Ajay K Gupta

WASHINGTON DC, MD, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSR.health, a leader in geospatial health risk analytics, is proud to announce its collaboration with Skymantics, an AI and predictive analytics innovator, to project health risks due to heat exposure into future years. This groundbreaking initiative will empower decision-makers to better understand and address the growing challenges posed by rising temperatures.This effort extends HSR.health’s Heat Health Risk Index by incorporating projections of population demographics, land use changes, climate change models and environmental factors. Skymantics’ DataGenesis platform will be used to generate and age population groups and associated risk factors into forecast scenarios aligned with the U.N. Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSP).Such projections will enable city and county planners, public health, and government leaders to visualize the potential heat health risks across evolving landscapes, providing actionable insights for developing plans to enhance the resilience of our communities.A demonstration of this solution will take place in February to the GEO Health Community of Practice (CoP) Heat-Health working group, a group comprised of research scientists aiming to build a global mapping capability that conveys heat risks.Ajay K. Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of HSR.health, commented on the importance of this initiative: "Our partnership with Skymantics marks a pivotal advancement in forecasting heat risks this year and beyond. By visualizing future scenarios, we’re helping leaders plan smarter, act faster, and save lives in the face of rising global temperatures."Antonio Correas, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of Skymantics, added: "We’re excited to collaborate with HSR.health on this critical initiative. The ability to forecast heat-related health risks by integrating geospatial intelligence with synthetic digital twins of population data provides unprecedented opportunities for decision-makers while avoiding the privacy limitations of Personal Identifiable Information (PII). This innovation not only highlights the urgency of the problem but also offers tangible pathways for mitigating its impacts."This forward-looking approach will play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges of heat exposure across rural, urban, and suburban environments. By combining geospatial intelligence with advanced forecasting, HSR.health and Skymantics aim to transform how communities plan for and respond to the risks of extreme heat.See how GeoAI can safeguard your community against rising temperatures. Schedule a live demo or connect with us today online or by email to learn more.About HSR.healthHSR.health is at the forefront of health risk analytics, utilizing geospatial intelligence and AI to forecast and mitigate health risks. Its patented platform integrates environmental, social, and demographic data to provide actionable insights across various sectors, including public health, disaster response, and economic risk mitigation.Explore how HSR.health is transforming decision-making through cutting-edge technologies. Visit our website, follow us on LinkedIn and X, and schedule a demo to learn how Anna can help you.About SkymanticsSkymantics specializes in AI and predictive analytics solutions to address pressing societal challenges. Their innovative technologies in synthetic digital twins and geospatial information enable decision-makers to harness the power of location-based intelligence for strategic planning and risk mitigation.Visit Skymantics website, follow us on LinkedIn, and learn more about DataGenesis, our synthetic digital twin capability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.