Cook County Personal Injury Law Firm, Newland & Newland, LLP, Hires New Attorney Veroly Calderone

Personal Injury Lawyer Veroly Calderone

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The personal injury division of the law firm of Newland & Newland, LLP is pleased to welcome Veroly Calderone as the newest addition to its growing team of attorneys. The firm was started by Stephen S. Newland and Gary Newland about 30 years ago. Today, as the legal profession has evolved, so has the Newland firm, and now a majority of those working at the firm are women. Newland & Newland, LLP has over 15 employees who serve the community’s needs, practicing throughout the entire state of Illinois, including in federal courts.

Ms. Calderone is joining the Arlington Heights office as an Associate Attorney, and she has a strong passion for advocating for those who have been harmed by negligence or wrongdoing. The Newland firm has obtained well over $70,000,000 in cases involving negligence. The firm also assists clients with estate planning and administration, real estate, and loan modification, among other practice areas.

Veroly Calderone provides representation in injury litigation cases, helping clients who have been injured in serious auto and truck accidents, food poisoning, premises liability, libel and slander, medical negligence, and workplace incidents. Attorney Calderone earned admission to the Illinois State Bar in 2024 after graduating from Northern Illinois University College of Law. She passed the bar exam on her first try.

According to Gary A. Newland, a past president of the Northwest Suburban Bar Association, “We welcome Ms. Calderone to the team and appreciate the skills she brings and the fact that she is fluent in both Spanish and English.” Her addition to the firm’s legal staff underscores Newland & Newland, LLP’s commitment to providing compassionate and results-driven legal representation to individuals and families who are facing challenging situations after suffering personal injuries.

About Newland & Newland, LLP

Newland & Newland, LLP is a highly respected personal injury law firm serving Cook County and the surrounding areas. Founded by brothers Gary A. Newland and Stephen S. Newland, the firm is devoted to helping clients secure justice and fair compensation in cases involving car accidents, medical malpractice, workers’ compensation, and other personal injury claims. At Newland & Newland, LLP, we prioritize forming relationships with our clients that are built on trust, communication, and hard work.

Visit https://www.newlandlaw.com/ if you are interested in learning more about the firm’s services and staff. To arrange a complimentary consultation, call 847-797-8000 today.

