Fairfax, VA Criminal Defense Lawyer Recognized as Top Lawyer in Northern Virginia for 2025

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robinson Law, PLLC is proud to announce that Attorney Michael Robinson has been recognized as one of the Top Lawyers for 2025 by Northern Virginia Magazine. This honor demonstrates the value that Robinson Law continues to provide to clients throughout the region, reflecting Attorney Robinson’s strong reputation within the legal community and his unwavering dedication to criminal defense advocacy.

Michael Robinson brings a wealth of legal experience to his practice, having previously served as a Prosecutor for both the City of Newport News and Fauquier County, where he handled nearly 1,000 criminal cases. This prosecutorial background provides him with a deep understanding of criminal litigation, which he now applies to defending clients facing serious charges across Northern Virginia. His accomplishments have earned him recognition by the National Trial Lawyers Association as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers, as well as designation by Time Magazine as a Leader in Criminal Defense.

In addition to his courtroom experience, Mr. Robinson is a member of the National Academy of DUI Attorneys and the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association, organizations that reflect his continued commitment to professional development and high ethical standards. Mr. Robinson received his Juris Doctor in 2006 from Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach.

Each year, Northern Virginia Magazine compiles its Top Lawyers list by distributing surveys to attorneys throughout Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., asking them to nominate peers to whom they would refer close friends and family. The editorial team then thoroughly reviews the nominations before finalizing the list, ensuring it reflects the region’s most trusted legal professionals.

About Robinson Law, PLLC

Robinson Law, PLLC is a criminal defense law firm serving clients throughout Northern Virginia, with offices located in Fairfax and Fredericksburg. The firm focuses on defending individuals charged with a wide range of criminal offenses, including violent crimes, white collar crimes, and sex crimes. The team is committed to providing strategic, personalized legal representation aimed at protecting the rights and futures of those facing serious legal challenges.

Robinson Law offers free consultations and can be reached at 703-844-3746. For more information, visit https://www.callrobinson.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

