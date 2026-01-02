Dallas, TX Immigration Attorney Recognized as a 2026 Elite Lawyer

Elite Lawyer Awards Dallas Immigration Lawyer Jae Lee

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Office of Jae Lee is proud to announce that Attorney Jae M. Lee has been named a 2026 Elite Lawyer, an honor that reflects his commitment to providing high-quality legal representation in the field of immigration law. This award highlights Attorney Lee’s longstanding dedication to his clients and his continued leadership within the legal community.

With over a decade of legal experience, Attorney Jae Lee has built a strong reputation for guiding individuals and families through complex immigration matters with compassion and precision. He has also been recognized as one of the Three Best Immigration Lawyers in Plano, a testament to the consistent results he has achieved for his clients.

Attorney Lee is a member of several respected legal organizations, including the State Bar of Texas, the Dallas Asian American Bar Association, and the American Bar Association. He is a graduate of the Texas A&M University School of Law at Texas Wesleyan University, where he developed the foundational legal knowledge that informs his immigration practice today.

Elite Lawyer is a respected directory that highlights exceptional legal talent across the United States. For more information, view the website at https://www.elitelawyer.com/ or call 833-403-5483.

About The Law Office of Jae Lee

The Law Office of Jae Lee focuses on a wide range of immigration law matters, including green card applications, citizenship and naturalization, and waivers of inadmissibility. Our firm is committed to helping individuals and families navigate the immigration process with clarity and care. Attorney Lee serves clients from offices located in both Dallas and Plano, providing accessible legal services throughout the area.

To set up a free consultation with our firm today, call 214-295-3014. To learn more about the legal representation and counsel we provide, visit https://www.jmleelaw.com.



