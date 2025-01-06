DR. JAY ZIGMONT SPEAKS ON FINANCIAL PLANNING FOR THE “KIDLESS” -- IN SANTA MONICA ON JANUARY 11

Book Event for "Childfree Guide to Life and Money"

Why does our financial planning system fail to account for people who don't plan to have kids?

People are told they need to die with money in the bank. We show them how to live a great, financially secure life and die with zero.” — Dr. Jay Zigmont

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jay Zigmont speaks this Saturday, January 11, 2025 at a book talk for a growing number of Americans investing for themselves – not their children. “The American financial system is designed for parents leaving a legacy for their children. But that doesn’t work for millions of couples and singles without kids,” says Zigmont.Dr. Jay's talk is presented by PARALLEL Social Club, the groundbreaking new community for DINKS (dual-income, no kids) and SINKs (single, no kids), and focuses on his newly released book, The Childfree Guide to Life and Money. The event is free, with advance registration required.Event Details:● Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025● Time: 4pm - 5pm● Location: Zibby’s Bookshop - 1113 Montana Avenue Santa Monica, CA 90403● Tickets: Free, but early registration encouraged, as space is limited. RSVP on Eventbrite: bit.ly/childfreeauthorThe talk and interactive audience discussion will shed light on the unique opportunities and challenges faced by childfree individuals, particularly in designing an intentional, fulfilling, and financially secure life. “People are told they need to die with money in the bank. We show them how to live a great, financially secure life and die with zero,” says Zigmont.Dr. Zigmont, a nationally recognized expert on financial planning for childfree individuals, offers attendees actionable advice and fresh perspectives on maximizing the freedom that comes with the childfree lifestyle. His new book provides practical strategies on how to live intentionally and build a fulfilling, financially secure life while living outside the traditional norms of having children.Hosted by Florence Wlodarski, co-founder of Los Angeles-based PARALLEL Social Club, the event will include:● Discussion with Dr. Zigmont exploring how to design your life when not following the standard life script, and figuring out your finances to support that life● Open Q&A session, inviting attendees to dive deeper into the nuances of the childfree experience● Book signing and networking opportunity over refreshments, fostering connections within this vibrant and growing community“This event is more than just a book discussion -- it’s about amplifying the voices of a growing, yet often overlooked and sometimes misunderstood community”, said Florence Wlodarski, Co-Founder of PARALLEL. “The conversation isn’t about what’s missing; it’s about making the most of the freedom, flexibility and opportunities we have, to live boldly and intentionally.”Media Inquiries and RSVP: Members of the press are invited to attend and cover this event. Advance interviews with Dr. Jay Zigmont or Florence Wlodarski available by phone or in person, along with photo opportunities at event. To RSVP or request additional information, please contact Florence Wlodarski.About PARALLEL Social Club: PARALLEL builds community for those living life without kids, creating a social home for meaningful connections, new friends and personal growth over shared experiences. With events like this, PARALLEL continues to inspire middle-aged adults doing life without kids, to live their best lives.About Dr. Jay Zigmont: Dr. Jay Zigmont, CFP, is a leading voice in financial planning for the childfree community. His work empowers individuals to live intentionally and make informed financial decisions, creating a life of freedom and fulfillment. His new book, The Childfree Guide to Life and Money, has been praised for its actionable insights and relatable approach.

