Carla Cunningham’s Journey of Resilience Featured in #1 International Best-Selling Book, The Call Within

Veteran and healer Carla Cunningham shares her inspiring journey of resilience, healing, and transformation in international best-seller, The Call Within.

EDGEWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carla Cunningham, a veteran, massage therapist, Reiki Master, and sound healer, is proud to announce her feature in the #1 international best-selling book, The Call Within : Finding Purpose and Sparking Transformation. This compelling anthology reached best-seller status on January 4, 2025 in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, India, and the UK, sharing 52 stories of perseverance, healing, and personal transformation. Proceeds from the book benefit Brighter Healing Foundation, a non-profit that provides holistic wellness resources to those in need.Carla’s chapter, Warrior Goddess, is an intimate reflection on her life’s path—from serving in the military during Operation Desert Storm to overcoming personal trauma and surviving cancer. Her story exemplifies the strength of resilience, the journey to healing, and the power of rediscovering one’s true purpose.Raised in the Pacific Northwest, Carla felt a deep sense of empathy and intuition from an early age. Guided by this inner calling, she enlisted in the US Army, where she served from 1986 to 1991, including deployment during Desert Shield/Storm. Her military service instilled discipline and direction, but Carla knew she was destined to forge deeper, more personal connections through her work.After her honorable discharge, Carla extended her stay in Germany, working in civil service before returning to the United States. Fueled by a desire to help others heal, she pursued a career in massage therapy, which became the first step in her transformative path. Her passion for healing expanded when she discovered Reiki, eventually earning the title of Reiki Master. This new chapter allowed Carla to integrate her intuitive gifts into her practice, providing comfort and healing to those in need.Despite the success of her healing practice, life continued to test her strength. Carla shares a deeply personal account of navigating a challenging marriage that left her feeling disconnected from the light she once carried. Through it all, she persisted—continuing her work as a massage therapist while raising her three children.Her resilience was further tested when she received a cancer diagnosis. Facing her mortality reignited a fierce determination to fight, not only for her survival but to reclaim the parts of herself she had set aside. Following surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation, Carla emerged cancer-free, though the emotional toll remained.During her recovery, Carla encountered sound healing. A serendipitous experience with singing bowls revealed the profound impact of sound vibrations on the body and mind. Inspired, she began studying sound therapy and gradually integrated it into her practice. What began as a personal healing tool blossomed into a way to guide others toward peace and balance.“Sound healing filled the spaces within me that I didn’t know were empty,” Carla reflects. “It became a source of strength and clarity—not only for myself but for those I work with.”Today, Carla weaves massage therapy, Reiki, and sound healing into a holistic approach to wellness. Her clients describe her sessions as deeply transformative, often leaving with a sense of renewed calm, strength, and clarity. Carla’s mission centers on guiding others through their own battles, helping them rediscover their inner light.Beyond her one-on-one sessions, Carla leads group sound baths and wellness retreats, fostering collective healing and building community. Her unique fusion of healing modalities and life experiences allows her to connect with clients from all walks of life.The Call Within celebrates stories like Carla’s—narratives of courage, perseverance, and transformation. By sharing her journey, Carla hopes to inspire others to embrace their strength, trust the healing process, and uncover their authentic selves.For more information about Carla Cunningham’s work or to inquire about upcoming sound healing workshops, connect with her through local wellness events or community gatherings.About Carla Cunningham:Carla Cunningham is a veteran, massage therapist, Reiki Master, and sound healer based in the Pacific Northwest. A dedicated mother, wife, and grandmother, Carla’s mission is to help others heal by integrating holistic practices that nourish the mind, body, and spirit. Her transformative work inspires and uplifts those in her community, fostering healing and growth at every level.

