ACM Technologies, Inc., Announces Acquisition of Nectron International

ACM Technologies was founded in 1989 in Southern California. ACM Technologies, Inc. is a national distributor of OEM and Compatible products for the office equipment industry. With over 30 years of imaging supply experience, ACM is the largest authorized distributor for Copystar, Konica Minolta and Toshiba, ACM offers dealers and resellers all the most current OEM hardware and supplies. In addition, ACM also distributes one of the largest assortment of remanufactured laser and inkjet cartridges in the industry. With four U.S. distribution centers located in California, Texas, New York, and Illinois, ACM promises high availability, swift fulfillment, world-class customer care, and substantial cost savings. ACM welcomes global partners. The Distributor and Resellers benefits help their businesses grow and succeed. ACM assists with Sales and Marketing support, offer a uniquely branded product committed to environmental leadership. ACM takes pride in a direct charitable contribution for every cartridge sold.

