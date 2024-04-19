ACM Technologies, Inc., Announces the Acquisition of InkCycle's Customer Base

InkCycle Leaves the Ink and Toner Industry to Focus on New Business Activities

CORONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACM Technologies, Inc., a leading wholesale distributor of OEM and compatible ink and toner cartridges, is excited to announce the acquisition of Kansas-based InkCycle's customer base. This transition marks a significant milestone for ACM Technologies as it expands its market presence with its quality products and customer satisfaction in a rapidly evolving market.

InkCycle has decided to depart the ink and toner industry, transitioning its valued customer base to ACM Technologies to ensure its longstanding quality service and reliability continues.

ACM Technologies, with its extensive experience and presence in the ink and toner industry, is well-positioned to welcome InkCycle's customers. Known for its comprehensive product offerings, exceptional customer service, and efficient distribution capabilities, ACM Technologies is poised to ensure a seamless transition for InkCycle's clients. With four strategic locations across the United States, ACM Technologies guarantees delivery to most of the country with ground shipping in two days or less, ensuring timely and reliable delivery of products.

"We are excited to welcome InkCycle's customers to the ACM family. This transition is more than just a transfer of business – it is an opportunity to extend our reach and demonstrate our commitment to excellence and innovation in the ink and toner industry," said Ben Lin, president of ACM Technologies. "We are dedicated to making this transition as smooth as possible, ensuring no lapse of business. We look forward to offering the high-quality products and exceptional service we've provided for 35 years."

ACM Technologies assures all InkCycle customers will receive the same level of quality and service they have come to expect, with the added benefit of ACM Technology's extensive product range and distribution capabilities. ACM is committed to honoring existing agreements and working closely with each customer to meet their unique needs and preferences.

As the ink and toner industry continues to evolve, ACM Technologies remains at the forefront, dedicated to exploring innovative solutions and opportunities for growth. This acquisition is a testament to ACM's commitment to the industry and its vision for the future.

About ACM Technologies, Inc.
ACM Technologies, Inc. is a national distributor of OEM and compatible parts, supplies, and equipment. In addition, ACM also distributes one of the largest assortments of remanufactured and compatible laser cartridges in the industry. Established in 1989, ACM Technologies offers the most comprehensive selection of imaging supplies in the business equipment industry. With multiple distribution centers in the U.S., ACM Technologies promises high product availability, fast shipping times, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer service. For more information, please visit our website or our LinkedIn company page.

Tisha Strasner
ACM Technologies
+1 9517389898
Contact
Tisha Strasner
ACM Technologies
+1 9517389898
Company/Organization
ACM Technologies
2535 Research Drive
Corona, California, 92882
United States
+1 951-738-9898
Visit Newsroom
About

ACM Technologies was founded in 1989 in Southern California. ACM Technologies, Inc. is a national distributor of OEM and Compatible products for the office equipment industry. With over 30 years of imaging supply experience, ACM is the largest authorized distributor for Copystar, Konica Minolta and Toshiba, ACM offers dealers and resellers all the most current OEM hardware and supplies. In addition, ACM also distributes one of the largest assortment of remanufactured laser and inkjet cartridges in the industry. With four U.S. distribution centers located in California, Texas, New York, and Illinois, ACM promises high availability, swift fulfillment, world-class customer care, and substantial cost savings. ACM welcomes global partners. The Distributor and Resellers benefits help their businesses grow and succeed. ACM assists with Sales and Marketing support, offer a uniquely branded product committed to environmental leadership. ACM takes pride in a direct charitable contribution for every cartridge sold.

ACM Technologies

