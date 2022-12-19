ACM Technologies, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Denver-Based RTI, LLC

Submit Release
CORONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACM Technologies Inc., a leading distributor of office equipment and supplies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of RTI, LLC, a leading wholesale distributor specializing in compatible and remanufactured inkjet cartridges. This acquisition comes shortly after ACM Technologies acquired Royal Imaging International making the company one of the fastest-growing in the imaging supplies industry.

“We are excited about bringing RTI, LLC to our team. We are continuously in search of new products and offerings that can drive increased sales growth and profitability for our customers,” stated Ben Lin, president, ACM Technologies.

“With the addition of RTI, LLC, we believe we can offer the most complete lineup of compatible and remanufactured inkjet cartridges in the industry.”

With the acquisition of RTI, LLC, ACM Technologies will offer a substantial increase in inkjet SKUs including specialty products such as wide format and postal inks as well as an increase in desktop and business inkjet products. The combined purchasing power of the two entities will also provide significant economies of scale and cost savings for its customers.

“We are excited to join ACM Technologies. The combination of RTI’s expertise in the inkjet industry and ACM’s priority in growing the inkjet segment will translate into an increased product offering at substantial savings to its customers,” stated Marcel Kunz, president, RTI, LLC.

About ACM Technologies, Inc.
ACM Technologies, Inc. is a national distributor of OEM and compatible parts, supplies, and equipment. In addition, ACM also distributes one of the largest assortments of remanufactured and compatible laser cartridges in the industry. Established in 1989, ACM Technologies offers the most comprehensive selection of imaging supplies in the business equipment industry. With multiple distribution centers in the U.S., ACM Technologies promises high product availability, fast shipping times, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer service. For more information, please visit our website or our LinkedIn company page.

About RTI, LLC
Recharge Technologies International, formed in 2005, specializes in the wholesale supply of remanufactured and compatible ink cartridges. Over the years, RTI has added product segments and today offers a comprehensive line of inkjets for the desktop, large format, and postage meter as well as the mailing and addressing printing market.

