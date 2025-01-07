The 2025 Jet Award Gala Announcement

Presenting Sponsor of The Jet Award Gala We Love Great Returns Presenting Sponsor of the Mister Football Award

The 2025 Jet Award and After Party Presented by KRT Athletic Muscle Cream, Honoring Top Athletes and Celebrate Scholarship Recipients

This year's Jet Award Gala is going to be electric and the best ever! We have an incredible group of young athletes, with amazing on-field accomplishments with character and dedication to match.” — Johnny Rodgers

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEThe 2025 Jet Award and After Party Presented by KRT Athletic Muscle Cream , Honoring Top Athletes and Celebrate Scholarship RecipientsThe Jet Award Foundation and Trust will host its annual gala on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at Baxter Arena, honoring outstanding collegiate and high school athletes while celebrating the success of the Johnny Rodgers Career and Technical Scholarship program.This year's Jet Award Gala and Trophy presenting sponsor is KRT Athletic Muscle Cream. The 2024 Most Outstanding Return Specialist will be awarded to the University of Iowa wide receiver, Kaden Wetjen. He will be among numerous celebrated athletes and guests at the event.Event Highlights:• Keynote Speaker: Former college and NFL quarterback, and broadcaster, Todd Blackledge.• Master of Ceremonies: Two-time national champion Damon Benning.• Special Guests: Football legends Mike Rozier, Tommie Frazier, Eric Crouch, Rick Upchurch, Rich Glover, Jerry Murtaugh, Greg Pruitt, and more.• Award Presentations: The 2024 Jet Award (Kaden Wetjen), the 2025 Legacy Award (Erroll Tucker), the 2024 Mister Football Award) presented by Superior Honda of Omaha and Acura of Omaha (Joseph Kolega), the 2024 Nebraska Girl’s Athlete of the Year Award (Britt Prince), and the Mentor of the Year Award (Kristen Bernthal-Booth).• Scholarship Recognition: The gala will highlight the Johnny Rodgers Career and Technical Scholarship, which has provided financial aid to over 450 students since 2017 at Metropolitan Community College and Iowa Western Community College. Proceeds from the event directly support this vital program.Event Schedule:• 4:00 PM: Pre-gala press conference (media invited)• 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM: VIP Reception• 6:00 PM: Doors open to the public• 6:30 PM: Gala beginsTickets: General admission tickets are available for purchase at baxterarena.com.More Information: Visit TheJetAward.com for further details.Stay in the game with KRT!

The History of the Jet Award and Johnny Rodgers Career & Technical Scholarship

