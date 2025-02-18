2025 Jet Award Gala & After Party, Presented by KRT Athletic Muscle Cream

Presenting Sponsor of The Jet Award Gala & Trophy Presenting Sponsor of the Mister Football Award Presenting Sponsor of the Jordan Larson Award

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KRT Athletic Muscle Cream to Sponsor 14th Annual Jet Award Gala, Celebrating Nebraska’s Top Athletes and MentorsGet ready for a night of celebration as the 14th annual Jet Award Gala, sponsored by KRT Athletic Muscle Cream, takes place on April 10th at Baxter Arena. This year’s event promises an unforgettable evening honoring the exceptional achievements of Nebraska's top athletes and mentors.The 2024 Jet Award, recognizing the most outstanding return specialist in College Football, will be presented to Kaden Wetjen of the University of Iowa. KRT is the new sponsor of the prestigious Jet Award Gala and Trophy. Adding to the night’s excitement, the 2025 Legacy Trophy will be awarded to Erroll Tucker of the University of Utah, a 1st team All-American in 1985.Other prominent awards include:Mister Football: Joseph Kolega of Skutt Catholic High School, sponsored by Superior Honda of Omaha and Acura of Omaha , for his outstanding contributions to his team’s Class B state championship win and record-breaking performance.Inaugural Jordan Larson Award: Britt Prince, a freshman at the University of Nebraska, for her exceptional achievements as the most outstanding girls athlete in Nebraska. This award is presented by Cox Communications.Michael B. Yanney Mentor of the Year Award: Creighton Volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, a recipient of the newly renamed award honoring Michael B. Yanney’s dedication to education and mentorship.Proceeds from the gala will benefit the Johnny Rodgers Career and Technical Scholarship , which has provided over 475 students at Metropolitan Community College and, starting in 2024, Iowa Western Community College, with financial aid for pursuing careers in the trades.Tickets and tables for the gala are still available! Visit Thejetaward.com or contact Mikel.Severe@thejetaward.com for table reservations and https://www.baxterarena.com/event/jet-award-gala/ for general admission tickets.More Information: Visit TheJetAward.com for further details.Stay in the game with KRT!

