14th Annual Jet Award Gala & After Party and Media Availability

Presenting Sponsor of the Mister Football Award

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 14th Annual Jet Award Gala & After-Party to Celebrate Athletic ExcellenceGet ready for an electrifying evening celebrating top athletes from across the country at the 14th Annual Jet Award Gala & After-Party, presented by KRT Athletic Muscle Cream . This annual event, honoring both professional and amateur athletes, will take place on April 10th, 2025, at Baxter Arena. The Gala directly benefits the Johnny Rodgers Career and Technical Scholarship , providing crucial financial aid to students pursuing careers in the trades. Since 2017 more than 475 students have received aid from the scholarship.This year's gala promises an unforgettable night of celebration, featuring the presentation of several awards recognizing outstanding athletic achievements and mentorship. Along with a special announcement for a long time and valued contributor.The 2024 Jet Award: Presented to Kaden Wetjen of the University of Iowa (Outstanding Return Specialist in College Football, Sponsored by KRT)The 2025 Legacy Trophy: Awarded to Erroll Tucker of the University of Utah (1st Team All-American, 1985), (Sponsored by Ed and Sandra Hartman)Mister Football: Joseph Kolega of Skutt Catholic High School (Sponsored by Superior Honda of Omaha and Acura of Omaha)Inaugural Jordan Larson Award: Britt Prince, Elkhorn North/University of Nebraska (Most Outstanding Girls Athlete in Nebraska, presented by Cox Communications Mentor of the Year Award: Creighton Volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal BoothSchedule of Events:4:00 PM: Media Interview Availability – Opportunity for media outlets to interview award recipients and organizers. Please RSVP by April 8th to Mikel.Severe@thejetaward.com.5:00 PM – 6:00 PM: VIP Cocktail Reception – Exclusive access for VIP ticket holders.6:00 PM: Doors Open to the Public6:30 PM: Gala Program Begins – Enjoy an evening of awards, entertainment, and celebration.The after-party will follow the program, offering an opportunity for attendees to continue celebrating and networking."The Jet Award Gala is more than just an awards ceremony; it's a testament to the dedication and hard work of numerous athletes and a vital fundraiser for the Johnny Rodgers Scholarship," said Johnny Rodgers, Co-Founder of The Jet Award . "We encourage everyone to join us for this inspiring evening and support a great cause."Tickets for the 14th Annual Jet Award Gala & After-Party are available for purchase at Thejetaward.com orGeneral Admission Tickets: https://www.baxterarena.com/event/jet-award-gala/ Table Purchases: https://thejetaward.com/registration/ KRT by Control: STAY IN THE GAME

