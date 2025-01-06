Boostlingo Joins athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Add Interpreting Services Within the EHR

New agreement integrates one of the first on-demand interpreting solutions into athenahealth, providing quick access to medical interpreters in 300+ languages

The integration with athenahealth is a groundbreaking step for language access in healthcare.” — Merrie Wallace, MN BSN, CRO of Boostlingo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boostlingo , a provider of interpreting technology and services, today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s award-winning athenahealthMarketplace program. Now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers, the newly integrated on-demand interpreting solution is the first to enable interpreting delivery and documentation within the EHR. The athenahealth Marketplace empowers athenahealth customers to easily discover and implement solutions that meet their unique needs, fostering a more efficient and patient-centered approach to care.Boostlingo’s 2024 Healthcare Interpreting report indicates that 96% of healthcare professionals expect interpretation volumes to remain steady or even increase. As healthcare organizations seek interpreting solutions that fit into their existing workflows, the integration enables providers to access qualified medical interpreters in an average of 13 seconds within the EHR, eliminating traditionally long wait times associated with interpreting services. Additionally, the integration supports over 300 languages and automates the post-call documentation process.“The integration with athenahealth is a groundbreaking step for language access in healthcare,” said Merrie Wallace, MN BSN, CRO at Boostlingo. “By placing interpreting capabilities directly inside the EHR, not through link passing or other cumbersome workflows, we are improving operational efficiencies and making it easier for providers to overcome language barriers that hinder patient care. Our commitment to compliance and quality sets us apart, empowering providers to focus on what matters most: their patients.”As a new Marketplace partner, Boostlingo joins an expansive, open ecosystem that enables integration with third-party applications, services, and systems to make innovative solutions available to more than 160,000 providers on the athenaOne network. The Marketplace allows athenaOne customers the ability to access and efficiently integrate with solutions that augment the functionality of the athenaOne platform, helping providers and administrators eliminate friction for patients while working to improve practice outcomes and financial performance.To learn more about Boostlingo’s new integrated application on the Marketplace, please visit Boostlingo’s product listing page About BoostlingoBoostlingo is a language access technology company based in Austin, TX. At Boostlingo, we believe in building innovative technology that empowers our customers and the people they serve to communicate without barriers and increase language access for all. The Boostlingo platform includes video, phone, and on-demand interpreting, the industry-leading interpreter management and scheduling technology for language service providers, remote simultaneous interpretation and video conferencing platform, and AI captioning and transcription.Learn more about Boostlingo at https://boostlingo.com/ About the athenahealth MarketplaceThe athenahealth Marketplace, one of the largest healthcare app stores, offers customers a diverse range of integrated solutions and innovative applications designed to enhance the athenaOne experience. Nearly 75% of athenahealth customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 500 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s all-in-one solution that improves clinical effectiveness, patient experience, and financial performance. Learn more about our comprehensive Marketplace program at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program

