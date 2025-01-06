Piada Italian Street Food Launches Second Annual “Stickscription” Program

Guests can enjoy Piada Sticks and drinks daily with $25 yearly subscription

At Piada, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the guest experience,” — Matt Harding, Chief Concept Officer at Piada Italian Street Food.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piada Italian Street Food, a leading fast-casual Italian restaurant concept, today announced the launch of its second annual Stickscription promotion, a subscription program that allows guests to enjoy Piada favorites daily at an unbeatable value.For just $25, Piada’s Stickscription program gives subscribers access to one free Piada Stick and one free fountain drink with the purchase of an adult entrée per day. The promotion to enroll will run from January 8 to February 28, giving guests a limited-time opportunity to secure or renew their subscription and savor delicious Italian-inspired flavors year-round.“At Piada, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the guest experience,” said Matt Harding, Chief Concept Officer at Piada Italian Street Food. “The Stickscription program is a perfect example of our commitment to delivering exceptional value and convenience. Whether you’re craving the savory flavors of our craveable Pepperoni or Parmesan Piada Sticks or your favorite fountain beverage, this subscription makes it easy to treat yourself to something special every time you visit Piada.”The annual Stickscription plan can be purchased only online, but is valid for dine-in and takeout purchases, providing flexibility for Piada fans on the go. The offer cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions. Don’t miss your chance to take advantage of this exclusive program, available for a limited time only.To learn more about Piada’s Stickscription program, visit https://mypiada.com/stickscription About Piada Italian Street FoodThe restaurant’s premium fast-casual concept, which offers guests an array of healthy (and indulgent) options, is centered around the piada. Piadas are made of a thin-crust dough, which is freshly baked on a stone grill and filled with a selection of Italian-inspired ingredients, then hand-rolled to perfection. Other signature menu items include salads made with fresh ingredients and craveable pasta dishes made with their classic sauces.Piada was inspired by the roadside family-run street food carts and markets found in Rimini, Italy, and the company’s first restaurant opened in 2010. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Piada has 58 locations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Texas, and North Carolina.MEDIA CONTACT:PIVOT PRLexi KeeganEmail: Lexi@pivot-pr.comPhone: 215-301-1181

