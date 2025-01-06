Cinnamon rolls at Isles Bun & Coffee in Minneapolis.

Celebrating Excellence: Minneapolis’ Isles Bun & Coffee wins 2024 World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls for their iconic pastries and community spirit.

Our cinnamon rolls are more than pastries—they’re a tradition, a connection, and a little piece of joy we share with our community every day.” — Cathererine, Co-Owner

MINNEAPOLIS, NE, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minneapolis' Isles Bun & Coffee Named 2024 World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls In a global celebration of exceptional baking, Isles Bun & Coffee, a cherished Minneapolis bakery, has been named the 2024 World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls by the esteemed World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls organization.This prestigious accolade recognizes Isles Bun & Coffee’s unwavering dedication to perfecting the art of the cinnamon roll—a creation of exquisite craftsmanship, unforgettable flavor, and community-centered tradition.The honor comes after a year-long search spanning four continents, with thousands of nominations submitted from around the globe. From bustling urban bakeries to hidden gems in small towns, Isles Bun & Coffee stood out as a masterpiece of baking excellence. The judging team made multiple visits to the bakery, sampling their iconic cinnamon rolls during the summer and again in late fall. The search for cinnamon roll perfection led them straight to the heart of Minneapolis, where Isles Bun & Coffee seamlessly blends tradition, innovation, and community.A Tradition Rooted in Flavor and CommunityNestled near the picturesque Lake of the Isles, Isles Bun & Coffee has been a neighborhood treasure for over 25 years. Owned and operated by Jeff and Catherine since 2000, this cozy bakery is more than a purveyor of pastries—it’s a place where memories are baked fresh every day.“This bakery is the soul of our community,” said Catherine. “Generations of families have gathered here, from children sitting at the counter watching us bake to those same children returning years later with kids of their own. It’s a tradition we’re proud to keep alive.”What Makes Isles Bun & Coffee’s Cinnamon Rolls the Best in the World?Winning the title of 2024 World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls requires something truly extraordinary. Isles delivers on every front:The Dough: Soft, fluffy, and lightly kissed with a yeasty aroma, the texture is a perfect balance of pillowy comfort and structural integrity.The Filling: A luscious swirl of cinnamon and brown sugar that harmonizes sweetness and spice in every bite.The Frosting: A generously layered cream cheese frosting that is tangy, velvety, and indulgently rich. For those who crave even more, Isles offers extra frosting served in a to-go coffee cup—a signature touch that fans rave about.Beyond the iconic cinnamon rolls, Isles Bun & Coffee is also celebrated for its Puppy Dog Tails, a twisted, cinnamon-sugar-coated snack crafted from cinnamon roll dough. Perfect for sharing (or savoring solo), these treats are a must-try for first-time visitors and loyal regulars alike.A Global Search Concludes in MinneapolisThe World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls team has explored thousands of bakeries across the USA, Canada, Europe, and Asia in their quest for cinnamon roll excellence. Past winners include beloved spots such as Scratch in Kansas City, Maialino in New York City, and The Corner Café in Kansas City. Yet Isles Bun & Coffee earned the top spot for its unparalleled pastries and its heartwarming connection to the Minneapolis community.“From the moment we stepped inside, we knew Isles Bun & Coffee was special,” said a spokesperson for World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls. “It’s more than the incredible cinnamon rolls; it’s the warmth, passion, and dedication that Jeff, Catherine, and their team pour into everything they do. They’ve created a bakery that feels like home.”About Isles Bun & CoffeeFor more than two decades, Isles Bun & Coffee has been a cherished part of Minneapolis life. Known for its open kitchen, friendly team, and iconic striped storefront, the bakery offers a welcoming atmosphere where traditions are created and celebrated. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Isles introduced take-and-bake cinnamon rolls, giving customers the chance to bring the magic of Isles into their own kitchens—a tradition that has since become a holiday favorite.Visit Isles Bun & CoffeeFans eager to experience the world’s best cinnamon rolls can find Isles Bun & Coffee at:Address: 1424 W 28th St, Minneapolis, MN 55408Hours: Monday–Saturday, 6:30 AM to 3:00 PM; Sunday, 7:00 AM to 2:00 PMSignature menu items include their award-winning cinnamon rolls, the famous Puppy Dog Tails, and extra frosting for the ultimate indulgence.A Sweet Victory for MinneapolisWith this honor, Isles Bun & Coffee joins an elite list of bakeries celebrated around the world. For owners Jeff and Catherine, the recognition is a testament to the support and love of their community.“This award isn’t just for us—it’s for everyone who has walked through our doors, shared a smile, and made Isles Bun & Coffee part of their lives,” said Catherine. “Thank you for believing in us and helping us build something truly special.”Media ContactFor additional information, interviews, or media requests, please contact:Joseph KenneyWorld’s Best Cinnamon RollsEmail: info@316StrategyGroup.comPhone: 402-616-8277About World’s Best Cinnamon RollsSince 2018, World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls has been on a mission to uncover and celebrate the finest cinnamon rolls on the planet. From iconic bakeries in Kansas City and New York to hidden treasures in small towns, this annual award highlights not just exceptional pastries, but the communities and bakers who bring them to life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.