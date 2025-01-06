Enjoy Dairy Without the Discomfort with The Dairy Alliance’s Lactose-Free Solutions

Offers Simple Tips to Welcome Dairy into Your Life

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lactose intolerant? No problem! Being lactose intolerant doesn’t mean saying goodbye to dairy. The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, says that due to a variety of lactose-free options, you can still enjoy the same delicious taste and natural nutrition of dairy milk with its high-quality protein, just without the discomfort of cramping and bloating.As consumers continue to seek the benefits of protein, lactose-free milk is proving to be a strong contender in the dairy market. In fact, according to the National Milk Producers Federation , lactose-free dairy milk sales reached a record 239.2 million gallons in 2023, marking a 6.7% increase. This surge has helped lactose-free dairy milk surpass almond beverages, which have long been the dominant plant-based milk alternative. Lactose-free dairy milk is expected to continue to grow in 2024.“More and more consumers are seeking food and beverages that contain high-quality protein to fuel their everyday performance and dairy milk and dairy products fit this need perfectly. By educating consumers about the availability of lactose-free dairy options, we're making sure that all individuals can benefit from the high-quality protein, electrolytes, and other nutrients that dairy offers,” said Geri Berdak , Chief Executive Officer of The Dairy Alliance.What is lactose intolerance?Lactose intolerance is not a milk allergy. It simply means the digestive system’s inability to break down the milk sugar, lactose. Many people with lactose intolerance may still be able to enjoy most cheeses, yogurts, and lactose-free real dairy milk. Lactose-free real dairy milk provides the same delicious taste, and 13 essential nutrients as regular dairy milk, including high-quality protein bone-building calcium, and vitamin D, without the stomach discomfort of cramping and bloating.The Dairy Alliance suggests trying the following the Three S’s (Sip, Slice, Spoon) as you venture into dairy while managing lactose intolerance.1. Sip: Introduce small amounts of dairy milk or dairy milk products to help reduce symptoms. If you’re experiencing lactose intolerance, try lactose-free dairy milk—it's real dairy milk with the same delicious taste you love just without lactose, bloating, and cramping. Lactose-free white and chocolate milk are a great option to help lactose-intolerant athletes recover, recharge, and reset after an intense practice or game with high-quality protein.Young children can also benefit from the essential nutrients in dairy milk that are important for developing brains, bones, and bodies. Schools can offer lactose-free real dairy milk for students who may be lactose intolerant.2. Slice: Include natural hard cheeses into your diet such as Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Gouda, and Parmesan. When milk is made into cheese, most of the lactose is removed. Plus, hard cheeses like Cheddar, Swiss, and Parmesan are naturally low in lactose.3. Spoon: Choose yogurts with live, active cultures, which help to break down lactose. The live and active cultures in yogurt aid in the digestion of lactose and make it easier to tolerate for those with lactose intolerance. Greek yogurt naturally contains less lactose than regular yogurt because the straining process removes some of the lactose. There is also the added benefit of live and active cultures to help digest the lactose.Learn more about lactose-free options and resources provided by The Dairy Alliance at https://thedairyalliance.com . You can also follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

