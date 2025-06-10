Diversified Restaurant Group Announces Grand Reopening of Taco Bell in Lenexa, Kansas

Introducing the Walk-up Window and New Digital Features

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversified Restaurant Group , one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees operating more than 350 restaurants, celebrates the grand reopening of its Lenexa Taco Bell location at 16130 W 87th St. on Saturday, June 14, starting at 11 am. The restaurant invites guests to step inside the newly refreshed restaurant, that includes upgraded services to enhance the dining experience, including ordering kiosks and a walk-up window. To mark the reopening, the first 50 guests in line will receive a free Taco Bell-branded frisbee or bottle opener, plus a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Taco Bell-branded pickleball set or tote bag.“Our guests can look forward to a stylish new dining experience with exceptional service,” said Kara Ramirez, VP of Operations for Diversified Restaurant Group, Kansas City. “We are excited to introduce innovative digital features that simplify the ordering process, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for everyone.”Customers can look forward to savoring Taco Bell classics and exciting new items like the Crispy Chicken Nuggets and a Dirty Baja Blast. The Lenexa location offers dine-in, online ordering for pickup and delivery, and catering services for large groups. The restaurant is open every day from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.Download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play to place an order with the updated Taco Bell Lenexa restaurant at https://www.tacobell.com/mobile-app or from your favorite delivery provider—DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub. To learn more about Diversified Restaurant Group, visit www.drgfood.com About Diversified Restaurant GroupDiversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012 has since grown into a 360+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri, and Alaska.

