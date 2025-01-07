Houston Physician Explains What to Avoid When Seeking a Plastic Surgeon

James F. Boynton, MD, FACS, a board-certified plastic surgeon and one of Castle Connolly’s Top Doctors®, outlines advice on searching for a plastic surgeon.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the popularity of cosmetic procedures continuing to increase each year, it is important for individuals considering aesthetic changes to understand their options and feel confident in whom they choose to perform their surgery. According to James F. Boynton, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Houston , there are many variables to consider, such as certifications, education, experience, and overall approach to care.Additionally, Dr. Boynton asserts there are other factors that individuals should be aware of when they are researching prospective plastic surgeons. Ultimately, Dr. Boynton believes there are certain attributes to look for and others to avoid:Avoid Choosing a Surgeon Based on CostIn his experience, Dr. Boynton explains, the physician an individual chooses to entrust with plastic surgery in Houston should not be determined based on price. “The surgeon, anesthetist, and medical team, as well as the facilities, are all part of the costs that make up a treatment plan, with varying costs based on skill, expertise, and quality.” Generally, the costs are often higher for a surgeon with more extensive levels of training and experience, which may correlate to more successful or desirable outcomes.Dr. Boynton says that finances should not prevent individuals from choosing the plastic surgeon they want because most cosmetic surgery practices work with third-party healthcare financiers, such as CareCreditor other reputable agencies, that can provide qualified applicants with affordable payment options for the surgeon of their personal choice.Avoid Being Afraid to Travel to a SurgeonAddressing the specific concerns and goals of the individual should be the ultimate priority when choosing to undergo cosmetic procedures, which is why Dr. Boynton expresses that traveling to a plastic surgeon who meets individual needs should override geographic convenience. “It is actually quite common for patients to drive or fly outside of their area in order to work with a surgeon they feel can best support them.” Highly skilled surgeons frequently offer telephone or virtual consultations and discussions to determine treatment plans regardless of where the prospective patient lives. Dr. Boynton adds that part of the expectations for traveling patients may include recommendations for travel and accommodations directly from the practice, so the patient is welcomed with the necessary information to have an easy experience. He notes that many patients even prefer to begin the recovery process in the quiet comfort away from home without distractions or normal obligations.Avoid Feeling Discontent with the SurgeonDr. Boynton shares that choosing a board-certified plastic surgeon with extensive training and experience is vital, yet the decision should be equally balanced with the type of bedside manner the patient prefers. He stresses that patients should never settle for a surgeon with whom they do not feel completely comfortable. For example, if seeking a Mommy Makeover in Houston , it is just as important to feel confident and safe in a prospective surgeon’s care as it is to choose a doctor who has experience with combining a variety of procedures in one treatment plan.Dr. Boynton says that cosmetic procedures involve sensitive, personal choices, and patients should feel that communication is clear, that the doctor is open to all questions, and that their surgical plan is aligned with their goals. He adds that the consultation process serves as an excellent way to learn how the surgeon communicates and to build a doctor-patient rapport that should set the tone for the relationship.If individuals are looking for a more well-rounded opinion of the surgeons they are interested in, Dr. Boynton says online reviews and testimonials from real patients can be a helpful resource. He explains that established internet platforms, such as Facebook, Yelp, or RealSelf, can share insightful information about patients’ experiences, from the personal treatment they receive at the practice to overall patient care and the results they were able to achieve. In addition to a personal consultation, Dr. Boynton concludes that feedback from others may help to confirm confidence in the surgeon and expected results, whether they are near or far.About James F. Boynton, MD, FACSDr. James F. Boynton is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Among his many accolades, Dr. Boynton has been distinguished as one of America’s Top Doctorsby Castle Connollyand one of America’s Top Plastic Surgeons by the Consumers’ Research Council of America. As the Founder and Director of Boynton Plastic Surgery in Houston, Dr. Boynton offers a comprehensive variety of surgical and non-surgical procedures for women and men who are interested in aesthetic procedures for the face, body, and breasts. Dr. Boynton is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeonsand The Aesthetic Society. He is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Boynton and his practice, please visit boyntonplasticsurgery.com and facebook.com/DrBoynton.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.boyntonplasticsurgery.com/news-room/houston-physician-explains-what-to-avoid-when-seeking-a-plastic-surgeon/ ###Boynton Plastic Surgery1900 Saint James PlaceSuite #200Houston, TX 77056(713) 800-6060Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.