La Jolla Dentists Outline Teeth-in-a-Day Process with All-on-4®

The multispecialty team of dentists at Scripps Center for Dental Care illustrate the process of restoring a patient’s smile and bite with “same-day teeth.”

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Missing teeth are often difficult to live with, but the pain of losing all functionality due to widespread tooth loss can be downright debilitating. For those who need to replace entire rows of missing teeth, All-on-4 implant dentures can be an attractive option. Not only does All-on-4minimize the need for bone grafting, but the technique can also allow individuals to replace their upper and/or lower dental arches in just one appointment. Commonly referred to as “same-day teeth” or “teeth-in-a-day,” All-on-4utilizes dental implants — which are affixed underneath the gumline at strategically placed angles — to stabilize a custom-made denture. Dr. John Weston and Dr. Nicholas Marongiu, who each serves as an AACD-accredited cosmetic dentist in San Diego , break down the entire All-on-4process to give potential patients a better understanding of what to expect from the rehabilitation of their smile and bite.During the consultation and treatment planning phase, a dentist will assess one’s oral health, bone density, and medical history to determine whether All-on-4is the most effective tooth replacement solution. X-rays, scans, and 3D imaging technology are typically utilized to determine the best locations for implant placement. If there are any remaining damaged teeth, these teeth will be gently extracted to make room for the implant denture. Next, four to six dental implants are surgically placed in the front and back of the mouth. During the time in which the implants are fusing with the jawbone, a temporary denture is placed on the same day as implant surgery. This restores a full smile and the ability to bite while the gums heal.After three to six months of the bone healing process, a patient’s permanent custom-made denture is fitted and attached to the dental implants. This allows individuals to smile and speak with greater confidence, as well as restores the ability to eat their favorite foods. With All-on-4implant dentures, patients can enjoy long-term reconstruction of their smile while preventing bone recession and other oral health issues caused by missing teeth.While it’s not uncommon for dental practices to refer certain stages of the All-on-4procedure to outside specialists, the team at Scripps Center for Dental Care strives to make the treatment process as convenient as possible by having in-house dentists from nearly every field of dentistry. As a result, patients can complete the entirety of their All-on-4implant dentures treatment more efficiently at one all-encompassing location.About Scripps Center for Dental CareScripps Center for Dental Care is a multispecialty dental practice serving the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego and nearby areas. With their services ranging from routine family dental care to cosmetic, restorative, and advanced dentistry treatments, Scripps Center for Dental Care offers a comprehensive facility for patients to address all of their dental concerns. As a dental team encompassed by a range of different specialties, including orthodontics, periodontics, endodontics, cosmetic dentistry, and oral surgery, Scripps Center for Dental Care offers a “one-stop shop” for patients in need of high-quality dental care. Dr. John Weston and Dr. Nicholas Marongiu are available for interview upon request.To learn more, please visit scrippsdentalcare.com, facebook.com/scrippsdentalcare, or@scrippscenterfordentalcare on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.scrippsdentalcare.com/restorative-dentistry/la-jolla-dentists-outline-teeth-in-a-day-process-with-all-on-4/ ###Scripps Center for Dental CareXIMED Building9850 Genesee Avenue, Suite #620La Jolla, CA 92037(858) 535-8300Rosemont Media

