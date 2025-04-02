Dallas-Area Plastic Surgeons Explain Importance of Board Certification

The Dallas plastic surgeons of Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa explain why choosing a board-certified provider is vital to the success of the procedure.

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the Dallas plastic surgeons who operate Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa, choosing the proper provider for an aesthetic or reconstructive procedure is crucial. They emphasize that because plastic surgery can have a profound impact on a patient’s life, the success of the outcome is largely dependent on the surgeon’s skill and expertise. For this reason, they strongly advise patients to seek out surgeons who are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS).The four physicians note that while non-certified providers may legally be allowed to perform plastic surgery, those certified by the ABPS must undergo at least six years of accredited study. What’s more, even after they have achieved certification, plastic surgeons are required to undergo ongoing education and recertification to stay at the forefront of advancements in the field.Additionally, the surgeons state that a board-certified plastic surgeon generally has extensive knowledge of human anatomy (i.e. tendons, muscles, tissues, and skin) that can only be acquired through hands-on experience. This specialized expertise allows them to achieve a wide range of personalized aesthetic and functional goals while prioritizing patient safety and optimal results.Furthermore, Drs. Denton Watumull, Bruce Byrne, Joshua Lemmon, and Derek Rapp believe it is their priority to communicate transparently with current and potential patients. Along with the entire team at Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa, they strongly encourage individuals to conduct thorough research and consult with board-certified plastic surgeons to maximize the likelihood of safe procedures and successful outcomes.About Regional Plastic Surgery Center & SpaSince its 1991 inception, Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa has offered a variety of sought-after services. Patients are regularly delivered unparalleled results in breast augmentation facelift surgery, customized mommy makeover procedures, and beyond. Moreover, Drs. Joshua Lemmon, Derek Rapp, Denton Watumull, and Bruce Byrne are all board-certified plastic surgeons with polished artistic skill and extensive knowledge of reconstructive techniques. They are available for interview upon request.For more information, visit regionalplasticsurgery.com and facebook.com/RegionalPlasticSurgeryCenterSpa.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.regionalplasticsurgery.com/practice-news/dallas-area-plastic-surgeons-explain-importance-of-board-certification/ ###Regional Plastic Surgery Center & SpaRichardson Office:3201 E. President George Bush Hwy., Ste. 101Richardson, TX 75082(972) 470-5000Rockwall Office:1407 Ridge Road, Ste. 101Rockwall, TX 75078(972) 470-1000Rosemont Media

