Alexandria Bariatric Surgeon Explains Differences Between LAP-BAND® System and Gastric Bypass

Dr. James Parrish highlights the distinctions between two effective weight loss procedures & shares information about the health benefits of bariatric options.

ALEXANDRIA, LA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent findings from a 40-year-long study authored by The Obesity Society* reinforce similar research that weight loss surgery can help reduce the risk of premature death from obesity-related conditions. The notable data from patients showed decreases in mortality from cardiovascular disease (29%), certain cancers (43%), and diabetes (72%) compared to patients of similar weight that did not undergo a bariatric procedure. This type of research, in combination with weight loss procedures becoming increasingly popular, makes it important for those interested in these treatments to have a clear understanding of what bariatric options are available.Dr. James Parrish, a bariatric surgeon in Alexandria, LA , has extensive experience helping individuals who are suffering from obesity lose considerable amounts of weight and substantially reduce risks to their general health. Dr. Parrish explains that these treatments are designed to help patients limit their intake of food and feel full earlier, and for longer periods of time. He says each procedure utilizes a different technique, and adds that a patient’s weight loss and health goals can determine which method will be the most appropriate option. Below, Dr. Parrish discusses two treatments that can address the needs of patients in very different ways.With more than 25 years of clinical evidence and success, the LAP-BANDSystem is designed to help patients lose large amounts of weight at a steady, healthy rate. Dr. Parrish describes the gastric banding procedure as the placement of an elastic band around the stomach, creating a smaller stomach pouch to occupy reduced portions of food. He notes that what distinguishes this treatment from the other options is that gastric banding does not involve any permanent surgical alteration to the stomach. The LAP-BANDSystem is completely adjustable to change with the patient’s needs and may be removed at any time.Alternatively, the Roux-en-Y gastric bypass procedure surgically reroutes the way food is digested. According to Dr. Parrish, gastric bypass has been effectively utilized for decades and is one of the most common procedures performed at his practice. He adds that it is still one of the most effective treatments for severe obesity and has proven to help reduce up to 70 percent of excess weight for many patients. One factor unique to gastric bypass is that it may be considered a better fit for individuals with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 50 or higher, severe gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), or severe diabetes.Other bariatric treatments to explore may include gastric sleeve surgery, in which a portion of the stomach is removed, leaving a smaller stomach about the size of a banana. Dr. Parrish notes that in order for any treatment to be successful, the patient must carefully follow all instructions and understand that weight loss management is a long-term commitment partnered with a healthy diet and regular exercise. Additionally, the best way to determine which weight loss option is most suitable for an individual is to schedule a personal consultation with an experienced bariatric surgeon for a comprehensive evaluation and discussion. Dr. Parrish concludes that, even if a patient has one particular procedure in mind, a different recommendation may be the most beneficial based on physiological needs, treatment goals, and the options that are genuinely capable of changing their life and improving their health.Medical Reference for Bariatric Surgery:*The Obesity Society: Long-term all-cause and cause-specific mortality for four bariatric surgery proceduresAbout James Parrish, MD, FACS, FASMBSDr. James Parrish has over 20 years of experience with minimally invasive abdominal surgery and has performed thousands of bariatric procedures in Central Louisiana, providing patients with comprehensive care to ensure that they lose weight safely and effectively. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a Fellow of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. Dr. Parrish serves as an Executive Board Member of the Louisiana Chapter of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), and he is a member of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons. In addition to overseeing a comprehensive bariatric program with various state-of-the-art options, he is committed to helping people overcome the physical and emotional effects of obesity with a full range of support services, including seminars, nutritional and dietary counseling, and support groups. Dr. Parrish is available for interview upon request.To learn more about the practice, please visit alexandriabariatricsurgery.com or facebook.com/DrJamesParrish.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.alexandriabariatricsurgery.com/practice-news/alexandria-bariatric-surgeon-explains-differences-between-lap-band-system-and-gastric-bypass/ ###Dr. James Parrish, FACS, FASMBSMid Louisiana Surgical Specialists3311 Prescott Rd #201Alexandria, LA 71301(318) 442-6767Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.