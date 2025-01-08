Repositioning Brands: Lessons From 2024's Boldest Transformations

A key visual from Jaguar's latest campaign. We are here to delete ordinary. To go bold. To copy nothing. Left to right: Jasmine Tookes, Paloma Elsesser, Barbara Palvin and Ashley Graham prepare backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City Matteo Rinaldi, Human Centric Group co-owner and author of two bestsellers

Discover how leading brands like Jaguar and Victoria’s Secret are redefining themselves to adapt to shifting markets and consumer expectations

True repositioning isn’t about abandoning heritage; it’s about creating a narrative that resonates with today’s world while preparing for tomorrow” — Matteo Rinaldi

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human Centric Group Explores the Power of Repositioning in BrandingMatteo Rinaldi, branding expert and co-owner of London-based Human Centric Group, has penned a thought-provoking article titled "The Art of Re-Positioning: Most Interesting Brands Transformations of 2024." The piece, developed under the agency’s human-centric philosophy, offers a deep dive into how some of the world’s most iconic brands have successfully—or controversially—transformed themselves to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving market.The author highlights how repositioning is more than cosmetic—it’s a fundamental shift in how brands connect with their audiences. From aging demographics to cultural shifts, competitive pressures, and overcoming negative perceptions, the article identifies key scenarios where repositioning becomes essential.“Repositioning is not about abandoning heritage; it’s about building a future-facing narrative,” Rinaldi explains.Case Studies: Lessons From Jaguar and Victoria’s SecretRinaldi delves into two standout transformations from 2024:Jaguar: The automaker boldly shed its traditional image and embraced "Exuberant Modernism," repositioning itself as an ultra-luxury electric vehicle brand targeting a younger, affluent audience. Despite controversy, the transformation reflects a fearless approach to innovation.Victoria’s Secret: Once synonymous with exclusivity, the brand now champions inclusivity, diversity, and body positivity. While the transformation has won cultural praise, challenges remain in translating this shift into financial success.These examples underscore the complexity of repositioning and the need for brands to align deeply with consumer insights while navigating risks and potential backlash.Repositioning: A Must-Read for Marketers and Brand LeadersRinaldi’s article serves as both inspiration and a strategic guide for marketers aiming to lead their brands through change. He emphasizes that true repositioning is an art that balances legacy with innovation.The full article is available on the Human Centric Group website and provides a compelling analysis for business leaders, marketing professionals, and anyone passionate about branding.

Jaguar - Copy nothing 2024

