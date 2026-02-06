Dubai to Host First Public Preview of 2026 Human Segmentation of the UAE

Senior executives from Ferrero, EssilorLuxottica, Alamar and Arla Foods join Human Centric Group and Italiacamp in Dubai for the first preview of the 2026 UAE Human Segmentation. Matteo Rinaldi, co-founder of Human Centric Group, Adjunct Professor at Luiss Business School, and author of two marketing bestsellers. Dubai World Trade Centre exhibition and convention district, venue area for the Human-Centered UAE event.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new way of understanding people in the UAE is about to be unveiled. On 12 February in Dubai, Human Centric Group and Italiacamp will present the first-ever public preview of the 2026 Human Segmentation of the UAE, a large-scale, human-centered study designed to move beyond traditional “consumer” categories and reveal how people in the Emirates actually think, live and decide.The event, “Human-Centered UAE. Decoding a Society in Transformation,” will take place at the Italiacamp Hub for Made in Italy at Dubai World Trade Centre from 16:00 to 19:00 GST. Attendance is free, but pre-registration is mandatory due to limited capacity.Why this matters for business and marketingAs the UAE evolves at record speed, many strategies still rely on outdated demographic or category-based profiles. The 2026 segmentation challenges that approach. Built on a single-source international database (GWI) covering 7,000 UAE respondents and more than 50,000 profiling data points, the study maps people through values, life attitudes, ambitions, pressures and cultural behaviors, not just age or income.For journalists covering marketing, branding, retail, innovation and business transformation, the release offers a rare early look at how shifts in identity, aspiration and lifestyle are reshaping demand across sectors, from food and QSR to eyewear, dairy and beyond.“This is not another set of personas,” says Matteo Rinaldi, co-founder of Human Centric Group and Adjunct Professor at Luiss Business School. “It is a picture of a society in motion. When you understand why people in the UAE make certain choices, you unlock very different strategic decisions, from product design to communication and experience.”High-level panel translating insights into actionThe data preview will be followed by a live executive panel moderated by Matteo Rinaldi, featuring senior leaders who will translate insights into real-world brand decisions:• Massimo Stella, General Manager, Ferrero UAE• Jessica Abouzeid, Head of Commercial Excellence and Business Development, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, EssilorLuxottica• Filippo Sgattoni, CEO, Alamar• Bertrand Favre, CEO, Arla FoodsTogether, they will discuss how human understanding is shaping decisions in their organizations, from portfolio strategy and channel choices to experience design and local relevance in the Gulf region.A bridge between Italy and the regionThe event is hosted at the Dubai Hub for Made in Italy by Italiacamp, an integrated platform for internationalisation, advanced training and events. Located in the Convention Tower at Dubai World Trade Centre, the Hub connects Italian companies expanding into the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia with leading local businesses, entrepreneurs and decision makers.By combining Human Centric Group’s consulting expertise and behavioral segmentation with Italiacamp’s institutional and business network, the initiative positions Dubai as a meeting point between European strategic thinking and the realities of one of the world’s most dynamic markets.Beyond the stage. Insights, ideas and accessIn addition to the data and panel discussion, participants will receive practical activation ideas derived from the segmentation, showing how brands can turn human insights into concrete actions. The evening will conclude with an Italian-themed aperitif designed to encourage informal exchange between executives, founders and senior marketers.For media, the event offers:• Early access to unpublished UAE behavioral segmentation• Direct quotes and perspectives from multinational and regional CEOs and GMs• Insight angles linking AI, digital acceleration and the renewed centrality of human understandingEvent detailsHuman-Centered UAE. Decoding a Society in Transformation12 February, 16:00 to 19:00 GSTItaliacamp Hub for Made in Italy, Convention Tower, Dubai World Trade CentreFree entry. Pre-registration required.Media contactHuman Centric GroupPress and partnerships: community@humancg.comJournalists and editors covering business, marketing, retail, innovation and regional transformation are encouraged to attend or request interviews with speakers and organizers.

