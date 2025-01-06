Portable Fly Repellent Pioneer Belfans Technologies Acquired In A Successful Sale Negotiated by Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belfans Technologies , a company known for its portable fly-repellent fans designed to enhance outdoor experiences, has been successfully acquired. In a strategic sale mediated by Website Closers , the world’s largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage firm, the owner Tim Krull was able to find the most suitable buyer for the company.Belfans Technologies made a name for itself with its unique line of portable fans, designed to keep insects away from food during outdoor activities such as picnics, camping, barbecues, and family gatherings. The fans utilize a simple yet effective technology—holographic dots on soft, flexible blades that refract light, creating visual patterns that insects, such as flies and wasps, instinctively avoid.This chemical-free solution is not only safe, eco-friendly, and chemical-free, but also ideal for families and outdoor enthusiasts looking for a practical way to enjoy their time outdoors.Eric Pittman, the experienced broker at Website Closers who facilitated the deal, praised the innovative nature of Belfans Technologies and its appeal in the growing market for eco-conscious outdoor solutions. “Belfans Technologies has developed a clever product that solves a common problem with elegance and simplicity,” said Pittman. “It was a pleasure working with Tim to bring this deal to fruition, and we’re excited to see how the new owner expands on the company’s success and reach.”Tim Krull, the founder of Belfans Technologies, reflected on the sale and the future of the company. “Building Belfans Technologies has been an incredibly rewarding journey, and I’m proud of the impact our product has had in enhancing outdoor experiences,” said Krull. “Partnering with Website Closers was key to finding the right buyer who shares my vision and understands the value of what we’ve built. I’m confident that under David’s leadership, the company will continue to innovate and grow.”David Bart, the new owner of Belfans Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition. “Belfans Technologies offers a brilliant, simple solution for outdoor comfort, and I’m thrilled to be taking the reins. Tim has built a great foundation, and I look forward to building on that legacy by expanding the brand and bringing these fans to more people worldwide.”This acquisition highlights the increasing demand for environmentally friendly and family-safe products in the outdoor leisure market. Website Closers, with its expertise in brokering e-commerce businesses, has once again demonstrated its ability to facilitate seamless transactions that deliver value for both buyers and sellers.Congratulations to everyone involved in this successful deal!Eric Pittman770-714-5335Linkedin Profile - https://www.linkedin.com/in/ericpittmanconsulting/ epittman@websiteclosers.comABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

