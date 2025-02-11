Leading Women's Athleisure Brand Acquired in Strategic Sale Brokered by Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agent84 , a growing e-commerce platform specializing in stylish and functional women's activewear, has been successfully acquired in a strategic sale facilitated by Website Closers , the world’s largest online tech and business brokerage.Founded in 2019, Agent84 has quickly earned a loyal following with its wide range of high-quality, versatile products designed for modern women on the move. The brand offers unique athleisure specializing in the beauty of mixing streetwear & activewear. Their active wear is ideal for yoga, running, and gym workouts. By blending fashion with functionality, Agent84 has become a trusted source for women looking for practical solutions that also look great.David Marcheschi, the listing broker responsible for facilitating the sale, praised the company’s focus on fashion and function. "Agent84 has done a remarkable job of catering to the modern woman with products that meet the demands of active lifestyles. This strategic sale will assist them in expanding their brand name and image into new categories,” said Marcheschi.Leo Decker, the broker representing the buyer, also added, "It was a pleasure working with David on this deal. My buyers were excited about this deal from the very beginning. I’m confident that they will continue to successfully grow the brand, increase their market share and product offerings."Noelani Alessio, the seller of Agent84, expressed her excitement about the sale and the brand’s future. “Agent84 has been a passion project for me since day one, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built,” said Alessio. “Our mission has always been to provide women with stylish, functional products that support their busy lives. Working with Website Closers made the sale process seamless. They located the right strategic buyers, and I’m excited to see how the new owner will take this brand to the next level.”Rohit and Kristi Chowdhury, the buyers of Agent84, shared their enthusiasm about the acquisition. "Agent84 is a fantastic brand that has established itself as a go-to for women seeking style and functionality in activewear," said Kristi Chowdhury. "We are thrilled to be taking over and look forward to building on its success, introducing new products, and expanding the brand’s global reach."This closing and acquisition showcases the increasing demand for versatile, high-quality products catering to active lifestyles. With its innovative designs, loyal customer base, and growing market presence, Agent84 is well-positioned for continued success. Thanks to Website Closers, known for its expertise in brokering e-commerce and digital brands, who once again demonstrated their ability to facilitate smooth, high-value transactions.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!David Marcheschi800-941-8925Leo Decker484-553-0371ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

