Website Closers Oversees Sale of Duracoat Finishes, Industry Leader in Durable Coatings

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duracoat Finishes, a renowned provider of proprietary coatings for firearms and other applications, has been successfully acquired in a strategic sale facilitated by Website Closers , the world’s largest Tech & Internet business brokerage.The transaction, expertly managed by brokers from Website Closers , marks a new chapter for the 24-year-old company as it transitions to new ownership.Duracoat Finishes has earned a reputation as a leader in the coatings industry, offering a range of patented, easy-to-use products that provide durable, long-lasting protection. The company’s product line, best known for its globally recognized firearm coatings, is trusted by professionals and hobbyists for its exceptional quality.Duracoat’s coatings are designed to enhance the appearance, performance, and longevity of a wide range of surfaces, making them popular in the firearms, automotive, and industrial sectors.With a dedicated team and streamlined operations, Duracoat Finishes has grown into a robust business with a consistent revenue stream, driven by its eCommerce platform and a strong network of international dealers. The company’s reach extends across multiple sales channels, providing a reliable foundation for future growth.One of the brokers from Website Closers who facilitated the sale praised Duracoat Finishes for its niche expertise and market presence. "Duracoat Finishes has built a unique and trusted brand over the past 24 years, catering to professionals and hobbyists with innovative and high-quality coatings. It was a pleasure working with them to find the right buyer, and we are confident the new owner will continue to grow the brand and expand its reach even further."Amy Potaczek, seller of Duracoat Finishes, reflected on the sale and the company’s journey. “Building Duracoat Finishes from the ground up has been an incredible experience. Our mission has always been to provide top-tier coatings that are easy to use and built to last,” said Potaczek. “Partnering with Website Closers made the sale process seamless, and I’m excited to see how Sam, the new owner, will take the business to new heights while staying true to the values that have driven our success.”Sam Browning, the new owner of Duracoat Finishes, shared his excitement about the acquisition. "Duracoat Finishes has established itself as a leader in the coatings industry, and I’m thrilled to be taking over such a well-regarded brand," said Browning. "I look forward to building on the company’s strong foundation and continuing to deliver the high-quality products that their customers have come to rely on."Website Closers, with its expertise in brokering digital and product-based businesses , once again facilitated a smooth and successful transition for both the buyer and the seller.The acquisition of Duracoat Finishes underscores the growing demand for innovative, durable coatings across industries. With a proven track record of success and a dedicated customer base, Duracoat Finishes is well-positioned for continued growth under its new leadership.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

